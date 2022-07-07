Leftist propaganda website Newslaundry took to Twitter on Thursday, July 7, to share the first look of its upcoming podcast ‘Yeh bhi theek hai’. The website‘s new program, set to be released tomorrow, Friday, July 8, would be hosted by two ‘rebel troopers’- the alleged comedian Kunal Kamra, who has multiple contempt cases against him, and Sanjay Rajoura, who is accused of sexual harassment and coercion for sex by a woman.

Sharing a 2.23-minute video promotional ad with snippets from the new show, Newslaundry Tweeted, “Presenting Ye Bhi Theek Hai. Risking cancellation, harassment, troll armies, and who knows what else, @kunalkamra88 and Sanjay Rajoura bring you an all-new Newslaundry show. Releasing tomorrow on http://youtube.com/newslaundry1. Stay tuned.”

🥁 Presenting Ye Bhi Theek Hai.



Risking cancellation, harassment, troll armies, and who knows what else, @kunalkamra88 and Sanjay Rajoura bring you an all-new Newslaundry show.



Releasing tomorrow on https://t.co/NyndN7Pmz3. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/fOoP6V04xr — newslaundry (@newslaundry) July 6, 2022

The not-so-glorious past of ‘comedian’ Sanjay Rajoura, who has been provided a platform by Newslaundry

Last year, ‘comedian’ Sanjay Rajoura was accused of sexual harassment by a woman in her early 20s. The woman had taken to Instagram to accuse the comedian of sexual abuse. Rajoura was formerly a member of the comedy collective ‘Aisi Taisi Democracy’.

On September 23, the woman, who used the alias ‘Tara’ in her posts, revealed that Rajoura had reportedly coerced her into having oral sex in a public place despite her reservations. She also accused him of requesting nudes from her and posting an unsolicited nude image of a woman, proposing a threesome.

Prior to this, the ‘comedian’ Sanjay Rajoura was in trouble after a complaint was filed against him on May 4, 2020 for mocking Hindu gods and goddesses and hurting religious sentiments.

Rajoura had made derogatory remarks against Lord Ganesha and Lord Shiva after which a complaint was filed against him with the Mumbai Police by Hindu activist Ramesh Solanki.

Rajoura also has a history of abusive behaviour on social media. He had resorted to name-calling and threatening other Twitter users only because they didn’t agree with his views. He has also displayed his casteist behaviour on Twitter by abusing the Brahmin and Rajput communities.

‘Comedian’ Kunal Kamra’s past misdemenaours

Like Sanjay Rajoura, Kunal Kamra, an abusive troll, who likes to be identified as a ‘comedian’ too has a less-than-stellar past. In fact, in the last few years, ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra has managed to consistently be in the headlines, however, it was never because of his comedy. It was either due to a contempt case for disparaging the Indian Judicial system, or for insulting the Indian National Flag, or because of his name cropping up during the Metoo movement, or because of his bizarre behaviour on a Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight when he heckled Arnab Goswami.

In May this year, the Allahabad High Court refused to interfere in a plea that challenged the magistrate’s order dismissing an application seeking FIR against alleged stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his tweet, which insulted the Indian National Flag. Kamra in November 2020 had tweeted a morphed picture of the Supreme Court and had replaced the Indian Tricolor atop the apex Court with the flag of a political party.

Similarly, in March 2022, advocate Chandni Preeti Vijaykumar Shah had written to the Attorney General of India, KK Venugopal, seeking to initiate criminal proceedings against the ‘comedian’ under the State Emblem of India (prohibition of improper use) Act, 2005. Kamra had insulted India’s National Emblem by using it in a morphed certificate that shamed the agony of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide and blatantly mocked the film ‘The Kashmir Files’.

Supreme Court in December 2020 had issued a notice to Kunal Kamra seeking contempt proceedings after his contemptuous remarks against the Judiciary. In one of his tweets, he had shown CJI Arvind Bobde the middle finger and in another, he had painted the Supreme Court in saffron colour to allege that it had become a puppet of the NDA Government.

It may be recalled how Kamra had displayed his deranged behaviour on a Mumbai-Lucknow Indigo flight when he heckled Goswami and posted the video online. Following his behaviour, which could have posed a security threat, he was put on a No Fly List for six months by Indigo, while Air India and SpiceJet too had suspended him from flying with them.