On July 26, a video of Rathore’s sister tying Rakhi on his lifeless hand went viral on social media. Rathore’s dead body was found on a railway track in Bhopal. Notably, before his dead body was found, a ‘sar tan se juda’ message was sent from his phone to his father. A similar story was uploaded on his Instagram account as well. Rathore’s last rites took place on Monday.

The investigation into the matter is underway. Police are investigating all possible angles in the matter. There are some reports that suggest Nishank had invested in the share market and cryptocurrency and faced losses. Furthermore, he also owed money to some of his friends. Some media houses are using the information to downplay his murder, and his family has objected to such reports.

Shiv Rathore, Nishank’s cousin, was quoted by Swarajya saying that his brother was brave and was not stressed about anything. He said, “Police are trying to divert the issue but this is a murder through conspiracy.” Shiv is Vibhag Mantri of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Nishank’s family has categorically said that he could not have committed suicide and that it was a well-planned murder. Also, the family members have denied having any financial crisis.

It is noteworthy that Nishank was vocal about his religious views and often took part in religious functions. Shiv further added that his family had prepared a memorandum on behalf of the Rathore community. The family is planning to submit the memorandum to officials and politicians. They want an in-depth investigation over the death of their son and will urge the authorities not to downplay the ‘murder for blasphemy’ angle.

20-years-old Rathore was a third-year college student. He was found dead on the railway tracks near Obaidullaganj town in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on July 24. Before his dead body was found, his father, Uma Shankar Rathore, had received a message that read, “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki Ek saza, sar tan sey judaa.”