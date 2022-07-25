Nishank Rathore, a third-year college student, was found dead on the railway tracks near Obaidullaganj town in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Before his death, his father had received a message that read, “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan sey judaa.”

Uma Shankar Rathore, the father of the victim Nishank Rathore, received the message at 5.44 pm on Sunday evening. The message read, “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan sey judaa”. After reading the message, Uma Shankar tried to trace his son, 20 years old Nishant Rathore, a third-year student at Oriental College in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

However, Nishank was missing from his hostel room, and later, his dead body was recovered from the railway tracks in Obaidullaganj in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to India Today TV, IG Suri said, “We have traced his movements through CCTV cameras right from the time he left his room in Bhopal. At 5.09 pm he was spotted at a petrol pump and he was not accompanied by anyone. The post-mortem has revealed that he died because of coming before a moving train.”

Multiple murders in the name of “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan sey zuda”

India has seen murders in the name of blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed (Nabi) for nearly a century, with Mahashay Rajpal being a notable figure to lose his life. However, these incidents have spiked in recent days after Nupur Sharma’s incident where she commented on Prophet Mohammed.

Since then, we have seen the open beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in broad daylight, the murder of Umesh Kolhe, and dozens of threats against individuals who supported Nupur Sharma. In all these cases, the threat was the same, “Gustakh-e-Nabi ki ek saza, sar tan sey zuda.”