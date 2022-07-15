Friday, July 15, 2022
HomeNews ReportsPakistani man kills and boils wife in cauldron in front of their six children...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistani man kills and boils wife in cauldron in front of their six children in Sindh

According to media reports, the deceased, identified as Nargis, was allegedly killed for not submitting to her husband's demands to engage in illicit relationships.

OpIndia Staff
90

On July 13, Wednesday, a Pakistan man allegedly killed his wife, severed one of her legs from her body and then boiled her in a cauldron (large metal pot) in front of his six children. The gruesome incident was reported from a private school in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in Pakistan’s Sindh province. According to media reports, the deceased, identified as Nargis, was allegedly killed for not submitting to her husband’s demands to engage in illicit relationships.

The incident came to the fore after Nargis’ 15-year-old daughter, who was one of the witnesses to the heinous act, called the local police to inform them about the incident. She told the police that her father Ashiq fled with her three siblings following the harrowing incident.

According to the police, the woman’s husband Ashiq from Bajaur Agency worked as a watchman and lived in the servant quarters of the school that had been closed for about eight to nine months. As per the child’s statement and preliminary probe, at first Ashiq suffocated his wife to death with a pillow and then boiled her in the cauldron in front of her children. One of the woman’s legs had also been severed from her body, said the police.

Though the police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the barbaric act, it is being speculated that the husband had forced his wife to engage in illicit relationships and murdered her when she refused to give in to his demands.

District East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdur Rahim Sherazi was quoted by Geo News as saying that the police has custody of the other three children.

“They are shaken and traumatised,” said SSP Sherazi, adding that the deceased’s body has been taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered and raids are being carried out to arrest the suspect, said the police. While the suspect took three of the children with him, the other three children are now in police custody. “They are shaken and traumatised,” said SSP Sherazi.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,710FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com