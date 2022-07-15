On July 13, Wednesday, a Pakistan man allegedly killed his wife, severed one of her legs from her body and then boiled her in a cauldron (large metal pot) in front of his six children. The gruesome incident was reported from a private school in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area in Pakistan’s Sindh province. According to media reports, the deceased, identified as Nargis, was allegedly killed for not submitting to her husband’s demands to engage in illicit relationships.

The incident came to the fore after Nargis’ 15-year-old daughter, who was one of the witnesses to the heinous act, called the local police to inform them about the incident. She told the police that her father Ashiq fled with her three siblings following the harrowing incident.

According to the police, the woman’s husband Ashiq from Bajaur Agency worked as a watchman and lived in the servant quarters of the school that had been closed for about eight to nine months. As per the child’s statement and preliminary probe, at first Ashiq suffocated his wife to death with a pillow and then boiled her in the cauldron in front of her children. One of the woman’s legs had also been severed from her body, said the police.

Though the police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the barbaric act, it is being speculated that the husband had forced his wife to engage in illicit relationships and murdered her when she refused to give in to his demands.

District East Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdur Rahim Sherazi was quoted by Geo News as saying that the police has custody of the other three children.

“They are shaken and traumatised,” said SSP Sherazi, adding that the deceased’s body has been taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

A case has been registered and raids are being carried out to arrest the suspect, said the police. While the suspect took three of the children with him, the other three children are now in police custody.