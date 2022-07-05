Tuesday, July 5, 2022
Pakistan: Suicide bomber rams bike into a military convoy in North Waziristan, 10 soldiers left injured

Around 10 Pakistani soldiers have suffered injuries, 3 of them are serious and have been shifted to the military hospital.

OpIndia Staff
Suicide bomber rams bike on military convoy injuring 10 in North Waziristan
Image for representational purpose (Image source- The Guardian)
On Tuesday, a suicide bomber rammed his bike into a military convoy in North Waziristan injuring at least ten Pakistani soldiers. The incident happened late on Monday night when the military convoy was near the Khadi Market in Mirali and was on its way to Miran Shah in North Waziristan.

According to the reports, the attack was confirmed by Shahid Ali Khan who is the Deputy Commissioner of North Waziristan. The suicide bomber arrived near the convoy and blew himself up in the Khadi Market area. Around 10 Pakistani soldiers have suffered injuries, 3 of them are serious and have been shifted to the military hospital.

While the security forces have cordoned off the area and have launched an investigation into the case, the police officials reported that no group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack. Reports mention that due to the ongoing political instability in the country of Pakistan, such incidents are increasing, especially in the North Waziristan area.

The attack occurred when the government is holding talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, active in the region, which had declared a ceasefire for an indefinite period.

Earlier in May this year, three small children and three Pakistani soldiers were killed in a suicide blast in Pakistan’s restive North Waziristan tribal district bordering Afghanistan. Also, on April 23 three soldiers were killed in the Dewagar area of North Waziristan.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

