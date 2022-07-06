The Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Chandigarh on July 7. Mann is getting married for the second time, and the functions will only close family and friends are reportedly invited for the wedding.

Mann, who got divorced almost six years back, has two children from the first marriage who live in the USA with his ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur. The preparations for the wedding are ongoing in Chandigarh.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will get married in a close private ceremony at his house in Chandigarh tomorrow with Dr Gurpreet Kaur. CM Delhi & AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance. CM Mann was divorced from his earlier marriage almost 6 years back.



The wedding will take place at the official residence of the CM. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia are expected to attend the wedding with their families. As per the report in Navbharat Times, Raghav Chaddha, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, is taking care of the preparations. The wedding will take place as per Sikh rituals.