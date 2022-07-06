Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to get married at a private ceremony in Chandigarh on July 7

Mann, who got divorced almost six years back, has two children from the first marriage who live in the USA with his ex-wife Inderpreet Kaur. The preparations for the wedding are ongoing in Chandigarh.

Bhagwant Mann to marry Dr Gurpreet Kaur
Punjab CM to tie knot for the second time in private function on July 7 (Image: ANI/ET)
The Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann will get married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur from Chandigarh on July 7. Mann is getting married for the second time, and the functions will only close family and friends are reportedly invited for the wedding.

The wedding will take place at the official residence of the CM. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia are expected to attend the wedding with their families. As per the report in Navbharat Times, Raghav Chaddha, Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, is taking care of the preparations. The wedding will take place as per Sikh rituals.

Searched termsBhagwant Mann wife, Bhagwant Mann marriage, Punjab CM wife
