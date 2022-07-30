Punjab: Resignations follow after Health Minister shames university VC

On Saturday (July 30), the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Dr Raj Bahadur, tendered his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The development comes a day after he was publicly humiliated and mocked by State Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. In a video clip shared by news agency ANI, the Punjab Health Minister was seen miffed with the ‘poor condition’ of patient beds at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.

Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited the hospital on Friday (July 29) to take stock of the infrastructure and arrangements. In a display of complete lack of sensitivity, Jouramajra forced Dr Raj Bahadur to lie on the bed and have the first-hand experience of a patient.

#WATCH | Faridkot: Punjab Health Min Chetan Singh Jouramajra visited Guru Gobind Singh Medical hospital & took stock of infrastructure & arrangements. He also inspected mattresses being used for patients & made Vice-Chancellor lie down on the same upon seeing their poor condition pic.twitter.com/KVaxJ0oS2D — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2022

The State Health Minister was also heard speaking rudely with Dr Raj Bahadur. Distraught by the treatment meted out to him, the Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences resigned from his post.

Meanwhile, Dr Rajiv Devgan, Director-Principal of Government Medical College, and Dr Kanwardeep Singh, Medical Superintendent of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, have also resigned from their posts.

While the duo cited personal reasons and excessive workload for their decision, the timing of the resignation has revealed the brewing resentment within the medical community.

The Indian Orthopaedic Association has condemned the action of Punjab Health Minister, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, who is just 12th pass as per his election affidavit.

सेहत और शिक्षा की बड़ी बड़ी बाते करने वाली @AAPPunjab के अनपढ़ सेहत मंत्री द्वारा BFUHS के VC Dr Raj Bahadur के साथ की गई बदतमीज़ी ने हर पंजाबी को शर्मसार किया

Indian Ortho Asso ने मंत्री का इस्तीफा माँगा है। सत्ता के नशे में चूर भगवंत मान के मंत्री को Dr Raj से माफी माँगनी चाहिए pic.twitter.com/VqCLjMp1Fo — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2022

“Our Medical profession is under a lot of pressure from political administrators. Some of them when given the authority by the public for the betterment of the society, have been unable to digest these powers bestowed on them, and tend to vomit it out at every nook and corner,” it said.

“The derogatory behaviour of Punjab Health minister with a man at the highest pedestal of academics makes us to feel that we are being ruled by the like of a Taliban state. The power seems to have gone to some individuals who never deserved it,” the letter added.

The Indian Orthopaedic Association emphasised, “This is surely a black day for medical services in the State of Punjab.”

Shocking beyond measure. Dr Raj Bahadur is a treasure, the pride of India. So many of the techniques that he has developed and pioneered in the field of spine surgery are in standard medical textbooks the world over.



If this is the way we treat our doctors, we have no future. pic.twitter.com/hz3qNeLgwp — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) July 30, 2022

Several scientists and eminent personalities have also rebuked Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra.

Scientist Anand Ranganathan said, “Shocking beyond measure. Dr Raj Bahadur is a treasure, the pride of India. So many of the techniques that he has developed and pioneered in the field of spine surgery are in standard medical textbooks the world over. If this is the way we treat our doctors, we have no future.”