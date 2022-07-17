Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen wrote a heartfelt note on her relationship with fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi, after she was accused of being ‘gold digger’ by some social media users. Sushmita Sen was targeted by many social media users after Lalit Modi made their relationship public. Giving a reply to the judgmental comments like ‘gold digger’ and other jibes, Sushmita Sen posted a picture on her Instagram handle on Sunday, 17th July 2022 with a heartfelt note about what she thinks of her relationship and how she looks at the cheap comments. Sushmita Sen wrote, “I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!”

On Thursday, 14th July 2022, Former IPL commissioner and fugitive Indian businessman Lalit Modi announced on social media that he is dating Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen. Modi, who has been living in exile in London ever since BCCI ousted him, shared the news on Instagram and Twitter. Soon after the news broke, many social media users started criticizing and passing cheap comments on Sushmita Sen for dating a person accused of cases regarding financial irregularities. Many netizens alleged that Sushmita Sen has established the relation with Lalit Modi only for his money.

A Twitter handle @Chacha_Nehru tweeted, “Yet Another Example Of “Girls Are Gold-digger”. All want money in their life. They will love anyways.”

Another Twitter user Aslam Malik wrote, “I usually frown upon sexist caricatures but Sushmita Sen did rein force the trope of the gold digger with a party face whose looks are fading so she needs to honey trap a rich old uncle asap because botox can only go so far.”

Replying to such comments through her Instagram post, Sushmita Sen wrote, “Perfectly centered in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all its creations to experience oneness and just how divided we are when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming. The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies, the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip. The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met. all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character monetizing the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!!”

Sushmita Sen further said in her post, “Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!”

Sushmita Sen added in her post that she loves all the support she gets from the well-wishers and told them that she is absolutely fine. Sushmita Sen did not forget to reiterate her capacities by saying that she never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause.

It is notable that, with this post, Sushmita Sen also confirmed her relationship with Lalit Modi. Earlier Modi had said that they are dating each other, and will marry soon.

It is notable that the allegations of being ‘gold digger’ against Sushmita Sen for her relationship with Lalit Modi does not hold, because she herself is a successful model and actor. After missing from movies for some years, she has made a spectacular comeback on OTT shows.