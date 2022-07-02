Justice Surya Kant and Justice JB Pardiwala of the Supreme Court has received support from the Taliban, after they virtually justified the killing of Udaipur man Kanhaiya Lal by Islamists. A Supreme Court comprising the two judges had yesterday severely criticised former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, rejecting her petition to club all the FIRs against her and transfer them to Delhi.

The bench had blamed Nupur Sharma for the violence by Islamists all over the country, including the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal, over her alleged blasphemous comments. Justice Surya Kant had said Nupur Sharma’s ‘loose tongue’ has created all the trouble and she should apologise to the nation for her actions.

As the bench had justified the murder by blaming Nupur Sharma for her comments allegedly insulting Prophet Mohammad, Islamists in the country are celebrating the verdict, and their demand that Nupur Sharma should receive the death penalty has received new momentum. Now, the Taliban in Afghanistan has joined them, hailing the comments of the Supreme Court judges.

Today Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid posted a tweet quoting the comments of Justice Kant.

Screenshot of Zabiullah Mujahid’s tweet along with machine translation

In a tweet posted in Urdu, Zabiullah said that the Indian Supreme Court has said that Nupur Sharma and her loose tongue has set the entire country on fire, and she should apologise for her remarks on the Prophet of Islam.

The Taliban spokesperson also demanded that Nupur Sharma should not be pardoned, and she should be hanged. He added a hashtag that seem to mean blasphemy messenger rejected.

Zabiullah Mujahid also included a photograph showing poster on the ground with an Image of Nupur Sharma with the words ‘Arrest Nupur Sharma’, and a person putting his foot over it. Yesterday he had retweeted a BBC Pashto report on the comments made by the judges in the matter.

It is notable that the Taliban spokesperson posted the tweet from his Urdu account, not the main account in Pashto, the official language of Afghanistan. The choice of the language makes it clear that he was addressing his audience in the subcontinent.