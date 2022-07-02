Saturday, July 2, 2022
UP Grooming Jihad: 23-year-old woman abducted, gang-raped, forced to marry and convert to Islam, Javed, his brother and 2 others booked

She was gang-raped several times by Javed and other accused. After torturing her for a few days, the accused forcefully got her married to Javed and converted to Islam.

Image used for representational purpose (Image Source- First Post)
Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad) cases have been on the rise in the country even as ‘liberals’ continue to deny its existence. In one such recent case, a 23-year-old woman was abducted from the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, drugged, and repeatedly gang-raped by Javed and two of his friends. The victim was also forced to marry Javed and convert to Islam.

According to the reports, the girl who belonged to Colonelganj town in Gonda district was abducted on June 14 and was brought to Mumbai by the brother of Javed, whom she had been frequently talking to over the phone. She was locked in a room by Javed in Mumbai who also drugged her to keep her mentally dull and subdued.

She was then gang-raped several times by Javed and other accused. After torturing her for a few days, the accused forcefully got her married to Javed and converted to Islam. The accused then on June 23 dropped the victim back at the Colonelganj railway station and fled from the spot.

The father of the girl lodged a police complaint against the accused and stated that her daughter was gang-raped several times by Javed and two other people. The father also mentioned in the complaint that the accused had threatened his daughter to not report the incident. The Police, however, registering the case, have booked all the four accused including Javed, his brother, and two of his friends.

It is important to note that this is not the first time that such a case of Grooming Jihad has been reported. Earlier on June 30, a 20-year-old woman had filed a complaint against her neighbor Zakir and his two accomplices alleging that Zakir had kidnapped her with the help of his two aides, held her captive for six months, and had sexually exploited her during that time. She further stated that Zakir had coerced her into converting to Islam.

Also on June 3, a 21-year-old woman from the Baradari area of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh was sexually assaulted by one Waseem Ansari who had allegedly posed himself as ‘Ravi Sharma’ to lure the victim.

Besides this, there are several similar cases of Love Jihad, where Islamists have lied about their religious identity to trap innocent non-Muslim women to forcefully marry and sexually abuse them. OpIndia has documented several such cases over the last few years.

