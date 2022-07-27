A Muslim youth is brutally beaten up in Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh for serving the Hindu devotees of Lord Shiva going on the Kanwar Yatra in the ongoing month of Shravan. Unidentified assailants attacked a youth named Qazi Farhan with weapons in the wee hours of Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Qazi Farhan was severely injured in this attack.

In this attack, Farhan’s nose is broken and there is a serious injury to his head and left eye. Farhan said that he had darshan at a temple and served the Kanwariyas, and so he was attacked. Police have registered a case in this matter.

थाना मंडी पुलिस द्वारा सुसंगत धाराओं में मुकदमा पंजीकृत किया गया है। नियमानुसार अग्रिम कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। — Saharanpur Police (@saharanpurpol) July 27, 2022

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, Farhan accused that on Tuesday night, when he was serving people in the camp that is set up near his home, a few miscreants came to the camp and started making a ruckus. As he went on to see those people, he noticed that they were wearing saffron stole around their necks.

Noticing Qazi Farhan, the miscreants approached him and encircled him saying ‘he is the guy.’ The attackers assaulted him several times. As more people arrived after seeing the commotion, both the attackers fled from the spot. Farhan said that the assailants tried to kill him with a sharp weapon and also snatched his chain. In this case, he has lodged a complaint with the police.

A few days ago, Qazi Farhan went to the temple of Goddess Shakambhari and got Darshan. He also served the Kanwariyas passing by the temple by offering water and fruits to them. According to Farhan, it was only after this incident that he started receiving threats on social media.