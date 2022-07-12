Tuesday, July 12, 2022
“We are not tacos”, Hispanic journalists hit back at US first lady Jill Biden for comparing the Latino community in the USA to breakfast tacos

While educating the first lady on Latino culture, NAHJ wrote an iconic line "We are not tacos", that has resonated with every Latino living in the United States

Jill Biden
Jill Biden joins her husband Joe Biden in making gaffes damaging their electoral prospects (Image Source: Elle)
30

US first lady Jill Biden is facing a severe backlash from the Latino community in the country after she compared them to tacos, a traditional Mexican food. Speaking at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference held in Texas, the first lady said that the Latino community is “as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio”.

The comparison left the Latino community baffled, and led to a scathing response from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). In their response to Jill Biden’s remark, NAHJ wrote, “NAHJ encourages @FLOTUS & her communications team to take time to better understand the complexities of our people & communities. Our heritage as Latinos is shaped by various diasporas, cultures & food traditions. Do not reduce us to stereotypes.”

While educating the first lady on Latino culture, NAHJ wrote an iconic line “We are not tacos”, that has resonated with every Latino living in the United States whose vibrant culture has been reduced to a food item.

During her speech, Jill Biden said, “The diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength.” However, the first lady didn’t realise how racist it would sound to the Latino community.

After her comments, many users across the United States joined in to remind the first lady that Latinos aren’t tacos.

While US President Joe Biden is known for his public gaffes, including last week’s incident when he read a teleprompter’s instructions to his audience, Jill Biden has generally managed to avoid that. However, her comparison of Latinos to tacos is not going to go down well with a community that is already shifting away from Democrats to Republicans.

