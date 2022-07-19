Weird creature caught on CCTV in United States, leaves netizens baffled

An unnerving security camera footage of a weird pale creature has gone viral all over the internet, prompting a discussion among netizens and paranormal aficionados globally. The clip of the unusual creature was shot in Morehead, Kentucky, in the United States of America. The strange video was captured by a CCTV camera located in the vicinity.

Here’s the video of the Pale creature caught on a security cam near Moorhead, KY. #cryptid pic.twitter.com/jCexxlQTA0 — Paranormality Magazine (@ParanormalityM) July 9, 2022

Paranormality Magazine initially shared the footage on Twitter. A whitish, lanky human-like weird creature emerges stooped down near an apartment’s rear yard in the 33-second footage. It is then seen looking around cautiously and going forward as it approaches the house owner’s vehicle. A person can be heard saying in the clip’s audio, “You can see his face clearly.”

Twitter users are baffled by the footage. People all around the world have speculated about the nature of the white figure and how it emerged in the yard. The video has received over 6,29,000 views on Twitter since it was shared. Many users even questioned the clip’s authenticity. A user questioned the authenticity of the clip in a funny tone. He wrote, “Cameras are so much better now. Why is the quality in every single one of these so terrible?”

Reply on Twitter.

Another user wrote, “How do all of these creatures have back problems?”

Reply on Twitter.

Another Twitter user said, “You know the exact location? I’m part of a paranormal research team based in Morehead”

Reply on Twitter

This isn’t the first time a purported supernatural creature’s footage has gone viral on the internet. The Pentagon publicly released three unclassified videos recorded by the US Navy in 2020 revealing encounters with ‘unidentified aerial phenomena.’ Many people believe this was proof of the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) or aliens.