Jihadi in saffron clothing: Why Liberals are more than happy to peddle the “Kanhaiya killer was a BJP member” conspiracy theory

It has only been days since Jihadis brutally beheaded Kanhaiya Lal, a shopkeeper in Rajasthan, for extending support to Nupur Sharma. These Jihadi killers were methodical, calculated and remorseless. Thousands came for the last rights of Kanhaiya Kumar and before his funeral pyre had even gone cold, Liberals and Jihadi allies have come out of the woodworks to shield the Islamists and make them wear a saffron robe.

IndiaToday published a report about how one of the killers of Kanhaiya Lal, Riyaz, was trying to infiltrate the BJP for the past 3 years. He had managed to attend several events of Rajasthan BJP and was often accompanied by an individual named Tahir. BJP Minority Morcha (Rajasthan) leader Irshad Chainwala confirmed that he had attended events of the BJP, but said that nobody had invited him. He had simply started associating with the party on his own.

To India Today’s credit, the report itself hardly ascribed BJP or Hindus any motives. They categorically wrote in their report that he used to privately criticise the BJP but had tried to ‘infiltrate’ the party. In fact, Rahul Kanwal, during his show, mentioned that this was a sinister plot. The jihadi had actually conducted a recce of local BJP leaders and nursed radical thoughts for years. The BJP minority cell leader mentions specifically that he would just come and stand at events whenever he wanted and never was a karyakarta – neither did Riyaz claim to be one. He would attend the functions and talk about working for the party (while privately being against them).

Mohammad Tahir, who used to get Riyaz to BJP events, is now absconding. His phone has been switched off, according to the report, and he has vacated the rented property where he was living.

From the India Today report, few things become increasingly evident:

Riyaz was attending BJP events to recce local leaders and BJP offices. His motives are not mentioned specifically, but since he harboured extremist impulses, one can safely assume that he was conducting this recce to commit violence against saffron party leaders and workers. Riyaz was not a worker or a leader of the BJP. He was trying to “infiltrate” the BJP, posing as wanting to work for them, while criticising the party – pretty sure no Islamist would ever favour the BJP. Mohammad Tahir, who would get Riyaz to the Udaipur events, is now incommunicado. One does not know what his intentions were. Just because he was a part of the BJP minority cell, it does not mean that he could not be a radical himself. However, there is no evidence to support this theory.

While these are the conclusions one can safely draw from the India Today report, Liberals jumped the gun and started to weave their own conspiracy theory.

Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi took to Twitter to use the India Today report to cast aspersions on the BJP.

The graphic shared said “Udaipur murderer is from BJP”.

Not just illiterate trolls, but even seemingly educated Congress leaders were gleefully sharing posts claiming that the killer belonged to BJP. He posted screenshots of Mohammad Tahir talking to Riyaz – the same Tahir who is now absconding.

India Today in its report was extremely clear – there was a larger conspiracy that is evidenced by the fact that the terrorist was doing a recognisance of local BJP leaders, however, Congress, seems to be trying its best to shield Islam and Islamists after the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, twisted the report to insinuate that the killer was a BJP karyakarta.

There is a reason why Congress is using these conspiracy theories to exonerate Islamic extremism and the killers who beheaded Kanhaiya Lal. Simply put – these conspiracy theories work in the Islamic world rather beautifully. The Islamic world has often resorted to peddling such conspiracy theories, with the help of their liberal lackeys, to confuse well-meaning centrists every time they unleash violence and terror in society.

Let us take some examples. After the 9/11 terror attack, till today, the Islamic world wants to claim that the terror attack was a conspiracy by the USA itself. For them, ISIS is a conspiracy by the Jews and Al Qaeda is the handicraft of the USA. While Islamists attacked medical professionals throughout the Covid pandemic in India, instead of the Islamists, it was the media that was blamed for peddling “fake news”. While Pulwama became an inside job of the government of India, the Godhra carnage where 52 Hindus were burnt alive was peddled as an “accident” to shield the Islamist mob.

The conspiracy theories serve a very specific purpose. While the Islamists indulge in the worst form of human behaviour, these conspiracy theories basically further the propaganda that Islam is a religion of peace, but those who are Islamophobic are trying to defame, denigrate and give Islam a bad name. Any blame that is due to the Islamic community is whitewashed by peddling these theories that blame everyone and everything for the actions of the Islamists except the Muslim community and the Islamist perpetrators.

One recalls how Islamist allies like Mahesh Bhatt tried to peddle the propaganda that 26/11, the Mumbai terror attack, was actually an attack by the RSS. The main accused who was caught and hanged to death, Kasab, was even seen wearing a kalawa on his wrist to pass himself off as a Hindu. Let us assume that Tukaram Omble, at the time, had failed to capture Kasab alive. If he was found dead with a kalawa on his wrist, and the Liberal allies of Islamists had started peddling their “RSS Ki Saazish” theory, it would have just as easily been accepted that it was the Hindus who carried out the terror attack and pinned it on Muslim terrorists to give the entire community a “bad name”.

While these conspiracy theories work spectacularly well to make the Islamic community feel better about themselves and the Liberals and “seculars” use it to exonerate the Islamists, one must ask these propagandists if those thousands and lakhs of Muslims who take to the streets to scream “sar tan se juda” also march and raise murderous slogans owing to some conspiracy theory.

While Congress wants average citizens to believe that it was the BJP that basically harboured this extremist and is somehow involved in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal to give Muslims a “bad name”. However, Congress must answer if BJP was also responsible for Kamlesh Tiwari, Umesh Kolhe, the abuse of Nupur Sharma, the fact that lakhs of them were raising murderous slogans and more. Congress must also answer if BJP was responsible for the beheading of Samuel Patty or Mahashay Rajpal (publisher of Rangeela Rasool).

The Liberals have furthered these conspiracy theories to shield the Islamist community from the heinous crimes they commit. Ideally, Congress should have been equally outraged about the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal. Once blasphemy takes centre stage, it no longer remains about politics. Nupur Sharma is not just a politician who was associated with BJP before she was suspended. She is a woman who is being threatened with rape and beheading. Kanhaiyalal was not just someone who supported Nupur Sharma, he is a Hindu man who was beheaded for “gustakh-e-nabi”. The embers of this fire will not leave anyone unscathed. It is indeed shocking that Congress has taken this barbarity and is now trying to twist it to suit their political motives instead of raising their voice for the life and liberty of the very citizens they hope to score votes from.