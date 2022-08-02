On Thursday, 25th August 2022, Goa Police arrested two people in connection with the death of BJP leader and Tik Tok star Sonali Phogat. According to police, Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Vasi, who accompanied Sonali Phogat to Goa on August 22, have been arrested after they were named as accused in the murder of Phogat.

Sudhir Sangwan is the PA of Phogat, while Sukhwinder Vasi is his friend.

Goa police also added murder charges to the case of Sonali Phogat’s death after her autopsy report came. The autopsy report said that ‘multiple blunt force injury marks’ were found on the body. It is notable that while it was being claimed that Sonali Phogat had died of heart attack, her family members refused to accept it and was saying that she was raped and murdered.

The autopsy report of Sonali Phogat has indicated “multiple blunt force injuries” on her body.



Goa police had added Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code to the case and named Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Wasi as accused in the case.

The report says that the cause of the death is kept reserved pending chemical analysis, histopathology, and the serological reports of the tissues preserved. It also mentions that there are multiple blunt force injuries over the body. In view of these things, the postmortem report said that the manner of the death is for the investigating officers to ascertain.

Sonali Phogat’s postmortem report mentioned that there were several injuries on the body. Image Source: Twitter handle of Jan Ki Baat

After the autopsy report came out, Sonali’s brother Rinku Dhaka filed an FIR against her associates, and a case of murder under Indian Penal Code section 302 was registered against associates Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Vasi. The police called both of them for questioning and then arrested them. Both of them had accompanied her to Goa.

Sonali Phogat’s family members claimed that she was raped before her murder. On Monday, August 22, the 42-year-old BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack. The BJP leader was in Goa at the time of her untimely death.

Sonali Phogat who was in Goa with some of her employees had complained of uneasiness to her staff on Monday after which she was rushed to the St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna in North Goa district on August 23, where she was declared dead.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “This is very sad news. We spoke to goa CM and police officials. The family has written a complaint there that they suspect someone.”

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh is personally monitoring the probe into the Sonali Phogat death case.