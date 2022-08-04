Thursday, August 4, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAnti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seizes drugs worth 1400 crore from Nalasopara
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seizes drugs worth 1400 crore from Nalasopara

The ANC team apprehended five drug peddlers and recovered a shipment of over 700 kgs of MD drugs from their possession.

OpIndia Staff
Drugs
Police arrested 5 drug peddlers in this raid. Image Source: TV9 Hindi
2

On August 4, 2022, the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) recovered a large stock of drugs. The drugs were seized from the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district and consisted of 703 kilograms of MD drugs.

The ANC team apprehended five drug peddlers and recovered a shipment of over 700 kgs of MD narcotics from their possession. The recovery was made after a raid in the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district adjacent to Mumbai.

DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell, Datta Nalawade, told the media that the ANC unit of the Mumbai Police has seized 703 kilograms of MD drugs from the Nalasopara area and arrested five drug peddlers. He also informed that the recovered drug consignment is worth around Rs 1,400 crores. 

For several months, the ANC has been conducting anti-drug operations throughout the state. Earlier in April, a squad from the Anti-Narcotics Cell confiscated another batch of MD drugs from the same region in Palghar. At the time, three persons were detained, and the MD drugs were estimated to be worth Rs 7.04 lakh. The Crime Branch team of Navi Mumbai busted the network of another big drugs racket on July 15. The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch had seized heroin worth crores of rupees. The price of this heroin in the international market was estimated to be worth 362.5 crores.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,929FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com