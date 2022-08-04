On August 4, 2022, the Mumbai Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) recovered a large stock of drugs. The drugs were seized from the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district and consisted of 703 kilograms of MD drugs.

The ANC team apprehended five drug peddlers and recovered a shipment of over 700 kgs of MD narcotics from their possession. The recovery was made after a raid in the Nalasopara area of the Palghar district adjacent to Mumbai.

Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seized 703 kg of MD drug from Nalasopara area. The seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1400 crores. Five drug peddlers arrested: Datta Nalawade, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell pic.twitter.com/gX4h6hYwbH — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell, Datta Nalawade, told the media that the ANC unit of the Mumbai Police has seized 703 kilograms of MD drugs from the Nalasopara area and arrested five drug peddlers. He also informed that the recovered drug consignment is worth around Rs 1,400 crores.

For several months, the ANC has been conducting anti-drug operations throughout the state. Earlier in April, a squad from the Anti-Narcotics Cell confiscated another batch of MD drugs from the same region in Palghar. At the time, three persons were detained, and the MD drugs were estimated to be worth Rs 7.04 lakh. The Crime Branch team of Navi Mumbai busted the network of another big drugs racket on July 15. The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch had seized heroin worth crores of rupees. The price of this heroin in the international market was estimated to be worth 362.5 crores.