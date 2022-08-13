Saturday, August 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Babu Qureshi threatens to behead youth Suraj like Kanyaiya Lal for working with...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Rajasthan: Babu Qureshi threatens to behead youth Suraj like Kanyaiya Lal for working with Hindu organisations, arrested

Police recovered the knife that Babu Qureshi used to issue Sar Tan Se Juda threat to Suraj, along with a sharpening stone

OpIndia Staff
Sohid alias Babu Qureshi. Suraj Kumar Kharwal
12

Rajasthan police arrested a Muslim man named Sohid alias Babu Qureshi for issuing death threats to a Hindu youth named Suraj Kumar Kharwal who works for Hindu organizations. The accused had also shared a post on Instagram with a photograph of Suraj and a comment issuing threats. Qureshi said that if Suraj does not quit the Hindu organizations he works for, he will kill Suraj like Kanhaiya Lal was killed in Udaipur. The Pratapnagar police arrested Sohid alias Babu Qureshi, and recovered a knife, mobile, and a sharpening stone from him.

According to reports, Suraj – a resident of Azad Nagar – had reported against Babu Qureshi that he was asking Suraj to leave Hindu organizations, failing which Babu Qureshi was threatening that Suraj will have to face consequences like Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur. Babu Qureshi called Suraj on August 5 and 7 and threatened to kill him. After this, the police registered a case against the accused after Suraj filed a complaint. Reportedly, Babu Qureshi had issued ‘sar tan see juda’ threats to Suraj asking him to leave the Hindu groups.

Along with this threat, Qureshi and some of his friends also assaulted two friends of Suraj. Suraj’s friend Shiv Patel said that when he and another friend were playing cricket at the Pratap Nagar school field, Qureshi’s friend Sameer and some other friends approached them and asked them about Suraj. When they refused to tell, they were assaulted by them with pipes and sticks. Shiv Patel lodged a complaint after the attack, and the police have registered a case in the matter also.

It is notable that Kanhaiya Lal – a Hindu tailor in Udaipur – was beheaded on June 28 by two Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media. Bharatiya Janata Party’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma is being targeted by the Islamists after she made allegedly blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad during a debate on a TV news channel.

Investigating officer Narayan Singh arrested Sohid alias Babu Qureshi from his residence in Jangi Chowk in the Gandhi Nagar area of Bhilwara. A knife is recovered from the accused. Babu Qureshi used that knife to threaten Suraj. Apart from this, the police have also recovered the mobile phone of the accused and the stone used to sharpen the knife. The accused was then produced before the judge who sent him to jail.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rajasthan: Armaan Khan, Mansoor Ahmed, and Mohammed Aslam raise ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans while desecrating a saffron flag, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Javed Akhtar condemns stabbing of Salman Rushdie without mentioning Islamists: Here is how he had dog whistled about Satanic Verses in 2012

OpIndia Staff -

Four Jammu and Kashmir Govt officers, including jailed terrorist Bitta Karate’s wife Assabah Khan, sacked for ‘anti-national’ activities

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistani man claiming to be PMLN politician announces 20 Million USD bounty on Dutch MP Geert Wilders, says he is next after Salman Rushdie

OpIndia Staff -

Uttar Pradesh: Kushinagar youth named Salman unfurls Pakistani flag on his house amid ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, arrested

OpIndia Staff -

‘You made our mentors Owaisi, Maulana Madani cry’: Man threatens to blow up Yogi Adityanath, Hindu leader who filed PIL against illegal slaughterhouses

OpIndia Staff -

After saying ‘don’t like, don’t watch’, Kareena Kapoor follows Aamir Khan’s footsteps, pleads not to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha: Here is what she said

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: 62-year-old Ahmadi Muslim stabbed to death for refusing to chant ‘Labbaik ya Rasool Allah’, supporter of Tehrik-e-Labbaik arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi-based lawyer files complaint against Aamir Khan for disrespecting Indian Army in Laal Singh Chaddha, hurting sentiments of Hindus: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Salman Rushdie may lose one eye, stabbed in the neck and liver, one Hadi Matar arrested for the attack: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,798FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com