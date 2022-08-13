Rajasthan police arrested a Muslim man named Sohid alias Babu Qureshi for issuing death threats to a Hindu youth named Suraj Kumar Kharwal who works for Hindu organizations. The accused had also shared a post on Instagram with a photograph of Suraj and a comment issuing threats. Qureshi said that if Suraj does not quit the Hindu organizations he works for, he will kill Suraj like Kanhaiya Lal was killed in Udaipur. The Pratapnagar police arrested Sohid alias Babu Qureshi, and recovered a knife, mobile, and a sharpening stone from him.

According to reports, Suraj – a resident of Azad Nagar – had reported against Babu Qureshi that he was asking Suraj to leave Hindu organizations, failing which Babu Qureshi was threatening that Suraj will have to face consequences like Kanhaiya Lal of Udaipur. Babu Qureshi called Suraj on August 5 and 7 and threatened to kill him. After this, the police registered a case against the accused after Suraj filed a complaint. Reportedly, Babu Qureshi had issued ‘sar tan see juda’ threats to Suraj asking him to leave the Hindu groups.

Along with this threat, Qureshi and some of his friends also assaulted two friends of Suraj. Suraj’s friend Shiv Patel said that when he and another friend were playing cricket at the Pratap Nagar school field, Qureshi’s friend Sameer and some other friends approached them and asked them about Suraj. When they refused to tell, they were assaulted by them with pipes and sticks. Shiv Patel lodged a complaint after the attack, and the police have registered a case in the matter also.

It is notable that Kanhaiya Lal – a Hindu tailor in Udaipur – was beheaded on June 28 by two Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma on social media. Bharatiya Janata Party’s former spokesperson Nupur Sharma is being targeted by the Islamists after she made allegedly blasphemous remarks against the Prophet Muhammad during a debate on a TV news channel.

Investigating officer Narayan Singh arrested Sohid alias Babu Qureshi from his residence in Jangi Chowk in the Gandhi Nagar area of Bhilwara. A knife is recovered from the accused. Babu Qureshi used that knife to threaten Suraj. Apart from this, the police have also recovered the mobile phone of the accused and the stone used to sharpen the knife. The accused was then produced before the judge who sent him to jail.