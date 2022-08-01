Congress, assorted propagandists spread misinformation regarding cow carcasses at dumping yard in Kutch, here is what authorities say

On Sunday, Congress leaders and its assorted sidekicks on Sunday took to social media to take jibes on Gujarat state government and claimed that the cow carcasses are brought to dumping yard in tractors and dumped. Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta tweeted a video and questioned where are the gau rakshaks.

Gau rakshaks are those who work for protection of cows and rescue and save them from illegal slaughter. Congress has time and again used cows as a jibe to mock Hindus because Hindus believe cows to be holy.

However, the fact is that this is exactly how cattle carcasses are disposed off across India. Due procedure is followed by administration for their proper disposal so that it does not result in spread of diseases. Further, this is also a dumping ground for cattle that is suffering from the lumpy virus disease that has claimed lives of many animals in the state.

Visited Nagor Dumping Yard of Bhuj NP.

1. यह Bhuj NP का एक regular and open dumping yard है जो कि regular disposal ke liye use hota hai.



2. All cattle ( lumpy and normal death ) have been properly disposed as per the procedures. pic.twitter.com/Z3vUJhoOje — District Development Officer (DDO) : Kutch (@KutchDdo) July 31, 2022

Kutch District Development Officer (DDO) tweeted on Sunday that he visited the Nagor dumping yard in Bhuj and that acts as a regular and open dumping yard for cattle carcass. All cattle dead bodies, including regular as well as those suffering from lumpy virus, have been properly disposed off after following the regular procedures.

In fact, before Congress leader shared the video, one Kaushik Kanthecha, a journalist associated with Aaj Tak had shared similar video where in cow carcasses were lying on the ground. He had even claimed the cows had lumpy virus and questioned administration on steps taken to arrest the spread of disease.

Kaushik Ji,

आप वीडियो में भी साफ़ साफ़ सुन सकते हैं कि “यह पुरानी है,Lumpy की नहीं है”और देख भी सकते हैं कि lumps नहीं हैं उन पर.



फिर भी, यह 4 दिन पहले का है जब बारिश (जो कि वीडियो में भी दिख रही है)की वजह से proper disposal नहीं हुआ जो कि अब हो चुका है.



और, हम कर रहे हैं काम. https://t.co/BJwnSLzhUy pic.twitter.com/qsvgtHR664 — District Development Officer (DDO) : Kutch (@KutchDdo) July 30, 2022

The Kutch DDO had clarified that that the video is old and the cattle is not suffering from lumpy virus. He added that since it was raining few days prior, the proper disposal of the cattle had not taken place. However, the same was being done later.

Kutch administration has been taking proactive steps to vaccinate the cattle and stop the spread of lumpy virus.

Vaccination of cattle for Lumpy Skin Disease in Lakhpat taluka. https://t.co/V9DI95x1u2 — District Development Officer (DDO) : Kutch (@KutchDdo) July 25, 2022

As of now, the lumpy skin disease has spread over 17 districts in Gujarat claiming lives of 1200 cattle. The state government has started widescale survey, treatment and vaccination of cattle for the prevention of the disease. The officials have also considered banning cattle festivals. As per official data, 1240 cattle have died due to disease while 5.74 lakh cattle have been vaccinated against the same. Maximum cattle in Saurashtra region are infected by the disease.