Monday, August 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCongress, assorted propagandists spread misinformation regarding cow carcasses at dumping yard in Kutch, here...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Congress, assorted propagandists spread misinformation regarding cow carcasses at dumping yard in Kutch, here is what authorities say

Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta tweeted a video and questioned where are the gau rakshaks while showing video of cow carcasses at dumping yard in Kutch.

OpIndia Staff
Cow carcass in Kutch
6

On Sunday, Congress leaders and its assorted sidekicks on Sunday took to social media to take jibes on Gujarat state government and claimed that the cow carcasses are brought to dumping yard in tractors and dumped. Congress spokesperson Rohan Gupta tweeted a video and questioned where are the gau rakshaks.

Gau rakshaks are those who work for protection of cows and rescue and save them from illegal slaughter. Congress has time and again used cows as a jibe to mock Hindus because Hindus believe cows to be holy.

However, the fact is that this is exactly how cattle carcasses are disposed off across India. Due procedure is followed by administration for their proper disposal so that it does not result in spread of diseases. Further, this is also a dumping ground for cattle that is suffering from the lumpy virus disease that has claimed lives of many animals in the state.

Kutch District Development Officer (DDO) tweeted on Sunday that he visited the Nagor dumping yard in Bhuj and that acts as a regular and open dumping yard for cattle carcass. All cattle dead bodies, including regular as well as those suffering from lumpy virus, have been properly disposed off after following the regular procedures.

In fact, before Congress leader shared the video, one Kaushik Kanthecha, a journalist associated with Aaj Tak had shared similar video where in cow carcasses were lying on the ground. He had even claimed the cows had lumpy virus and questioned administration on steps taken to arrest the spread of disease.

The Kutch DDO had clarified that that the video is old and the cattle is not suffering from lumpy virus. He added that since it was raining few days prior, the proper disposal of the cattle had not taken place. However, the same was being done later.

Kutch administration has been taking proactive steps to vaccinate the cattle and stop the spread of lumpy virus.

As of now, the lumpy skin disease has spread over 17 districts in Gujarat claiming lives of 1200 cattle. The state government has started widescale survey, treatment and vaccination of cattle for the prevention of the disease. The officials have also considered banning cattle festivals. As per official data, 1240 cattle have died due to disease while 5.74 lakh cattle have been vaccinated against the same. Maximum cattle in Saurashtra region are infected by the disease.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslumpy virus, kutch,
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
592,881FollowersFollow
27,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com