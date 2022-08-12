Days before the celebrations of 75th independence day, Delhi police busted an ammunition smuggling syndicate and recovered heavy ammunition including 2000 live cartridges in Delhi. Police arrested six smugglers in this operation on 12th august 2022 in the East Delhi area. The police are questioning the arrested smugglers and further investigating if there was any big conspiracy to create unrest in the national capital ahead of the independence day.

Delhi Police busts a syndicate involved in the smuggling of ammunition, recovers a huge quantity of ammunition including around 2000 live cartridges; 6 persons arrested. — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2022

Delhi Police busted a gang involved in the smuggling of ammunition and arrested six smugglers. All have been sent to jail. East Delhi Police arrested these smugglers with two bags from the Anand Vihar area.

The six arrested persons include one gun house owner from Dehradun, one person each from Roorkee and Dehradun, and one handler from Jaunpur. Vikramjit Singh, ACP, Eastern Range, said that the consignment of ammunition was intended for Lucknow in UP. He added that prima facie it appears to be part of a criminal network.

The police are trying to find out where these cartridges and ammunition were to be delivered, whether there was a conspiracy to carry out an attack, and who is its leader. The police team is investigating and questioning all these points.

Meanwhile, 70 to 75 troops, including 5,000 paramilitary and police officers, are positioned around the Red Fort in North Delhi ahead of the independence day, in addition to the Delhi Police Security Wing and National Security Guards.

In addition to the 500 CCTV cameras that were put in January, the police have now added 310 more cameras that are known to be of superior quality, have video analytics, and can alert when any suspicious activity is detected.

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, “On the occasion of Independence Day, more than 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in different roles across the Red Fort and the routes leading to the venue. We have made flawless and foolproof security arrangements for the day.”