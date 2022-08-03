On 3rd August 2022, additional police forces were deployed outside ’10 Janpath’, that is, the residence of the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Similarly, an additional police force is present near the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The deployment comes weeks after Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi was also questioned in the same money laundering case in June 2022.

Delhi | Additional police force deployed outside 10 Janpath, the residence of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/SBrGZD5Ybm — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2022

Speculations are rife that the current development may be linked to ED probe in the money laundering case related to National Herald.

The Enforcement Directorate has also sealed the National Herald office and also instructed that the premises should not be opened without the prior permission of the probing agency. Hours after the action, a heavy police force was deployed outside the residence of the top two Congress leaders.

Heavy police department outside Mr @RahulGandhi ‘s residence in Delhi … pic.twitter.com/FbL57efvM7 — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) August 3, 2022

It is notable that Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are among the accused in the National Herald case. Rahul Gandhi was interrogated by ED in June 2022. While Rahul Gandhi was unable to give satisfactory answers to the agency, Sonia Gandhi is also reported to have blamed the late Congress leader Motilal Vora in this case while answering the investigating officers.

The Congress party hosted violent protests against the interrogation of the top two leaders in the party. The protests were reported from various states where the respective state units of the old party torched vehicles and vandalized public and private properties. Meanwhile, after questioning Sonia Gandhi, ED raided multiple locations in Delhi on 2nd August 2022, in connection with the National Herald money laundering case.