In a horrific incident, Maldivian Minister Ali Solih was attacked by a sharp weapon while he was riding on a bike in the Hulhumale region of the capital Male. The Maldivian Police immediately arrested the attacker who tried to slit his throat.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened on Monday when Minister Solih was riding his two-wheeler in the Hulhumale region of Male. The attacker stopped in front of the Minister’s bike and blocked his way. He then chanted some Quran verses and launched an attack to cut Solih’s neck, as reported by Maldives media.

The assailant attempted to attack State Minister @alisolih's neck. pic.twitter.com/CpZSSMQWCA — Muaviath Anwar (@Muaaviath) August 22, 2022

The attacker used a sharp knife to cut the Minister’s neck but slashed a portion of his left arm instead. Minister Solih jumped off the motorcycle and rushed away from the spot to save his life. He is being treated at the Hulhumale Hospital.

The video of the incident went viral over social media which shows the attacker making several failed attempts to slit the Minister’s neck. Soon after Solih ran away leaving his scooter on the road, the attacker began expressing his aggression. He also talked to local people in the local language.

The Male police were immediately informed about the incident and reached the spot and arrested the attacker. While the Police are investigating the case and interrogating the attacker, it is not clear why was the attack was planned and executed.

The Maldives is facing a threat from rising Islamic radicalism as well as recruitment for global militant organizations. Earlier, the island was in the news when former president Mohamed Nasheed was attacked in Male. The attackers in May 2021 had planted explosives on the bike that was parked outside the residence of Nasheed. The former President had to undergo treatment for months in Germany.

Reports mention that the present administration, led by President Solih and Speaker Nasheed, is recognized for being democratic and liberal in its approach to governance and social values. With international assistance, the ruling Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) has been fighting a lengthy war against the rise of extreme inclinations in the Indian Ocean island nation.

The victim in the current situation, Minister Ali Solih is the State Minister of Environment, Climate Change, and Technology. He is also the spokesperson for the Jumhooree Party (JP), a coalition partner of President Ibrahim Solih’s Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP).