Amid rising global conflicts among various nations that have started to affect all other countries, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador has appealed to the international community to agree to a five-year ceasefire. The president has suggested to the UN to form a three-member committee to talk with various nations to achieve this truce and has proposed three names for the committee. AMLO said that the committee should be comprised of Pope Francis, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the most accepted global personalities who could talk to world powers to convince them to end wars.

With the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the emerging stand-off over Taiwan, the president of Mexico said that geopolitical tensions between China, Taiwan, and the US are hurting the world, and nations need to put an end to wars. He said that the world can agree on a truce of at least five years so that the nations can tackle the problems affecting the people.

Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that nations should come together to help the poor and promote economic development during the five-year truce period. “NO to provocations, NO to war. We do not want hegemonies in the world. It is not too much to ask the United States, Russia, and China to accept this proposal, which could be raised in the United Nations,” the president said.

“We must stop the war through a pacification agreement between Russia and Ukraine, and at the same time reach an agreement between the nations especially an agreement signed, mainly, by Russia, China and the United States, so that we achieve, at least, a five-year truce so that all the governments of the world can dedicate ourselves to confronting the crisis that affects billions of human beings,” Lopez Obrador further said.

He then suggested that the United Nations should form a committee to work out modalities to achieve the five-year global ceasefire on both military wars and trade wars. He said that he is proposing the names – Pope Francis, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, and the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi – for the committee. Justifying the inclusion of Modi, Lopez Obrador said that he has good relations with China, Russia and the United States, and therefore could be able to convince them to end the wars.

“I will make the proposal in writing, I will present it to the United Nations. I have been saying this and hope the media will help us in spreading it. Because when it doesn’t suit them, they don’t talk,” president López Obrador added.

Elaborating the role of this truce committee, AMLO said that they will meet and prepare a proposal to stop wars everywhere to achieve a ceasefire for at least five years. He said he hopes that Russia, China and the USA will listen to this committee and accept the arbitration. The Mexican president added that the committee could help in reaching agreements in the cases of Taiwan, Israel and Palestine without promoting or provoking more confrontation.

He proposed that the three world leaders will ‘meet and soon propose to stop war everywhere, and reach an agreement to last at least five years, so that the governments around the world dedicate themselves to supporting their people, especially those who suffer the most from war and its effects’.

Lopez Obrador said that Russia, China and the USA have caused havoc in the world in the last one year, and they need to end the hostilities. “By their confrontations, nothing more than a year, they have caused this. They have precipitated the world economic crisis, they have increased inflation and caused food shortages, more poverty and, worst of all, in one year, because of the confrontations, so many human beings have lost their lives. That is a paragraph. That’s what they have done in one year,” he said.

He added that he hopes that Russia, the United States and China will listen and accept his suggestion for the three-member committee. He added that the political leaders of world powers should make compromises to achieve peace.

The Mexican President also said that the UN should place more emphasis on working toward global peace and ending wars. He said, “the Secretary-General is very good, but he has entered a phase where they do not pay attention to him, he is making announcements and there is no response”.