At a time when the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup was just two months away, India was not only stripped of the right to host the event, but the All India Football Federation (AIFF) was also suspended with immediate effect on August 16. It has now been revealed that Praful Patel, the former AIFF president and NCP leader, wrote a letter to FIFA instigating the sport’s world body to boot India out of FIFA.

On August 16, Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and cited ‘third party’ intervention as the reason. In the letter written by FIFA, the body had elaborated on how Patel had told FIFA that the Supreme Court’s intervention may be a ‘third-party intervention. The development happened after the Supreme Court of India, in May this year, relieved Praful Patel from the post of AIFF President as he had completed the maximum permitted tenure of 12 years as per the Sports Code.

It has now been revealed that the ousted AIFF chief and NCP leader Praful Patel allegedly wrote a letter to FIFA in May of this year, instigating FIFA to put a ban on India. In the letter, Praful Patel wrote, “Appointment of CoA by the Supreme Court could be prime facie seen as a third-party influence.”

Though Praful Patel wrote that he “requests AFC and FIFA not to impose a suspension at this stage,” his letter provoked FIFA by implying that the Supreme Court decision is contrary to FIFA policy and that the body has a zero-tolerance attitude towards undue third-party interference/influence, and that several Member Associations (Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Kuwait, Maldives, Zimbabwe, Kenya, to name a few) have been suspended to re-establish their autonomy.

Letter Praful Patel wrote to FIFA

The excerpt of the letter written by Praful Patel on May 23, 2022, to FIFA chief Gianni Infantini is as follows:

In my capacity as a FIFA Council member, I would like to bring to your kind attention the below recent developments concerning the AIFF.

On 18 May 2022. the Supreme Court of India issued an order regarding the current governance status of the AWE its elected Executive Committee, term clarification, and the appointment of a Committee of Administrators (“CoA”).

BACKGROUND

The AIFF’s Executive Committee was elected vide elections in December 2016. However, in October 2017. the High Court of Delhi disapproved of the Statutes/constitution of the AIFF and set aside the elections while appointing Mr SY Quarishi as the Ombudsman to manage the affairs or the AWE amend the Statutes, and subsequently, hold fresh elections.

However, the Supreme Court through an interim order dated 10 November 2017, constituted a committee of Administrators (also described as Ombudsmen) for formulating the Statutes of the AWE in consonance with National Sports Council (NSC), model guidelines, while keeping in view the Statutes of the AFC and FIFA so as not to undermine AIFF’. position vis-a-vis the two apex football bodies of which the AIFF is a member, the Ombudsmen were to complete their exercise in eight weeks and present the new Statutes to the Supreme Court for consideration. Unfortunately, it has been more than three years since.

This was not objected to at that point in time by the AFC and/or FIFA as a duty elected body In the form of the Executive Committee would still be in place to manage the affairs of the AIFF and then fresh elections would have been held on schedule under the new Statutes.

WAY FORWARD

Noting that the appointment of the CoA by the Supreme Court could be prima fade interpreted by both the AFC and FIFA as a case of undue third-party influence/judicial interference, I fear that a suspension by the AFC and/or FIFA will automatically prevent India and/or Indian clubs and players from participating in any international competitions, and deprive the AIFF of receiving much-needed development funds at a crucial juncture of development for the game in India.

Any suspension of the AIFF would also jeopardise the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2021 Qualifiers, which will be hosted by India from 8 June 2022 in the football-loving city of Kolkata and for which all preparations have been completed. Further, the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to be held in three States across India from 11-30 October 2022, the first time ever a FIFA women’s competition will be held in India, and which is widely expected to boost the women’s game in my country.

I would also like to point out that the Supreme Court has expressed a sense of urgency in resolving all the issues by July 2022. I request the AFC and FIFA to not impose a suspension at this stage, but to consider this important aspect of the Supreme Court order and enter into a dialogue with the CoA to receive a commitment that the said timelines laid down by the Supreme Court would be respected and strictly followed without allowing for delays on any account.

I also note that the AFC and FIFA have a zero-tolerance attitude towards undue third-party interference/influence and several Member Associations (Pakistan, Thailand, Indonesia, Kuwait, Maldives, Zimbabwe, Kenya, to name a few) have been suspended to restore their autonomy and that a different standard cannot be applied in the case of the AIFF. I am also cognizant that the aforesaid timelines set by the Supreme Court – though well-meaning and in the interests of an expedited process, – may not be acceptable to the AFC and FIFA.

Further, noting that the draft AIFF Statutes prepared by the Ombudsmen/CoA and circulated to the stakeholders needs to be in alignment with the AFC and FIFA Statutes, it is my duty to request you to expedite your feedback to the same, so that all comments can be tabulated per the Supreme Court order and placed before it by 30 June 2022.

Aside from Praful Patel’s letter to FIFA, two allegedly leaked audio tapes have recently caused quite a stir in both political and administrative circles. The audio, allegedly of a meeting between Praful Patel and at least 7 state football administrators on 6th August sparked a huge controversy. In the audio tapes, a man, purportedly former AIFF chief and National Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel, was heard instructing the people about the ban threatened by FIFA on Indian football.

