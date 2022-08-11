On 11th August 2022, a truck driver was manhandled by security personnel of AAP leader Kultar Singh Sandhwan who is the speaker of the Punjab state legislative assembly. The alleged reason for thrashing the truck driver was that he was not giving way for the leader’s convoy to pass. Kultar Singh Sandhwan has also admitted that one such accident has happened. However, he blamed the trucker for negligent driving on the highway. The incident took place near Daburji in Amritsar.

Videos of the incident were shared on Twitter in which a man can be seen being beaten by some security personnel from the leader’s convoy.

Sharing a video of the incident, a journalist for PTC News wrote, “Truck driver thrashed for not giving way to speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s convoy near Daburji, Amritsar. Another AAP leader abusing his power after Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra.”

Truck driver thrashed for not giving way to speaker

Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s convoy near Daburji, Amritsar.



Another AAP leader abusing his power after Health Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra pic.twitter.com/7IzftFEa9b — Dinkle Popli (@PopliDinkle) August 11, 2022

Another journalist Nikhil Choudhary shared another video of the incident in which it can be seen that the driver was pulled out from the truck before being beaten by the security personnel.

The truck driver was assaulted by security personnel 'Commandos' of #Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan near #Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/AQL6Lxinkw — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) August 11, 2022

Kultar Singh Sandhwan, on the other hand, admitted that one similar incident happened with his car while he was going to Amritsar. However, he blamed the truck driver’s rash driving for the altercation. Kultar Singh Sandhwan wrote in his tweet, “On my way to Amritsar Sahib, the car in which I was traveling was hit by a truck driver on one side. A million thanks to God that we were saved. My security personnel had an argument with the truck driver, I apologize for that. But it is very important to investigate such fatal negligence on the road.”

ਅੰਮ੍ਰਿਤਸਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜਾਂਦਿਆਂ ਜਿਸ ਕਾਰ ਵਿਚ ਮੈਂ ਸਵਾਰ ਸਾਂ, ਉਸਦੇ ਇਕ ਪਾਸੇ ਟਰੱਕ ਵਾਲੇ ਨੇ ਟੱਕਰ ਮਾਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ। ਪਰਮਾਤਮਾ ਦਾ ਲੱਖ ਲੱਖ ਸ਼ੁਕਰ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਬਚਾ ਹੋ ਗਿਆ,ਮੇਰੇ ਸੁਰੱਖਿਆ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਟਰੱਕ ਡਰਾਈਵਰ ਨਾਲ ਬੋਲ ਬੁਲਾਰਾ ਵੀ ਹੋਇਆ,ਮਾਫ਼ੀ ਚਾਹੁੰਦਾ ਹਾਂ। ਪਰ ਸੜਕ ਉੱਤੇ ਅਜਿਹੀ ਜਾਨਲੇਵਾ ਲਾਪ੍ਰਵਾਹੀ ਦੀ ਜਾਂਚ ਹੋਣੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਹੈ। — Kultar Singh Sandhwan (@Sandhwan) August 11, 2022

It is notable that Sandhwan is not the first AAP leader from Punjab to be in the news for his boorish behaviour. Recently, Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Dr Raj Bahadur, tendered his resignation to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann after he was humiliated by Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra