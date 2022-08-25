On Wednesday, a Dalit boy studying in class 7 in a school in Rajasthan was brutally beaten by a teacher for failing to answer the questions in a class test. The accused teacher has been identified as Ashok Mali who works at a government school in Rajasthan’s Barmer.

According to the reports, the Police have taken the accused teacher into custody and are interrogating the case. The incident is said to have happened on Wednesday when the student failed to answer the questions asked in the class test. The furious teacher beat the student, and then pushed him on the floor after the student asked the reason for beating him.

The brother of the victim who also studies in the same class witnessed the incident and said that the teacher had slammed the victim’s head against the wall. One of the teachers further revealed that the brother of the victim came running to the other staff members and said that his brother had been beaten up by their teacher. “I brought the boy with me, and gave him water and food. His brother brought a tablet and gave it to him. I asked him about the medicine and tried calling the family. But the call didn’t get connected,” the other teacher added.

The victim fell unconscious at the school and was immediately shifted to the hospital for treatment. “The child complained of a stomachache and headache, but there was no serious injury. The condition of the child is stable. But, precautionary CT scan and sonography have been done,” said Dr. Dilip Chaudhary who is treating the child.

Meanwhile, Kotwali SHO Gangaram confirmed the incident and said that the family of the victim has not yet filed a complaint against the accused teacher. “Teacher has been summoned and action will be taken after a complete investigation of the case is done. The child is now stable”, he stated.

Rajasthan| A student of 7th class brought to emergency ward in Barmer after being thrashed by teacher for submitting his test paper late by some time, as claimed by parents. Teacher summoned; action to be taken after complete probe. Child is now stable: Kotwali SHO Gangaram(24.8) pic.twitter.com/bIJq3JcxdV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 25, 2022

The family of the victim condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the teacher. The family members however claimed that the boy was beaten because he had submitted the class test answer sheet late. Several Dalit organizations also staged a protest against the teacher and the school in Barmer. Reportedly, the accused teacher identified as Ashok Mali was taken into custody after the severe protests.

Earlier a similar incident was reported in the Jalore district of Rajasthan when a 9-year-old Dalit boy named Indra Meghwal was thrashed for touching a pot of water that was meant for the teacher. The incident happened on July 20 after which the boy was shifted to the hospital for treatment. He died on 13 August during treatment, and the accused teacher was arrested.