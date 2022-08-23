Tuesday, August 23, 2022
HomeEntertainmentBollywood makes good films and Rahul Gandhi is intelligent, Swara Bhasker claims while comparing...
Editor's picksEntertainmentNews Reports
Updated:

Bollywood makes good films and Rahul Gandhi is intelligent, Swara Bhasker claims while comparing the two

It takes someone coming from place of privilege to identify with someone who also comes from place of privilege.

OpIndia Staff
Swara Bhasker and Rahul Gandhi (image edited for representational purpose)
149

Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker, who is expected to make a ‘comeback’ (??) with a film Jahaan Chaar Yaar, in an interview with India Today compared Bollywood with Rahul Gandhi and claimed that how Bollywood has been ‘Pappufied’. She said that since everyone kept calling him ‘Pappu’, people of India eventually started believing he is ‘Pappu’. However, Swara said she has met him and he is a ‘perfectly intelligent and articulate man’.

Bhasker then lamented that similar ‘Pappufication’ has happened to Bollywood too. Amongst other things, like bad script and bad Hinduphobic content, Bollywood has also been facing heat over nepotism charges as some ‘stars’ are identified as actors only because their parents, siblings, uncles have been part of the film industry.

Swara Bhasker, herself, can be an extended nepo-kid because her mother, Ira Bhasker, has also been a member of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), a statutory body under the information and broadcasting ministry, during UPA era. Ira Bhasker also teaches ‘cinema studies’ at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Rahul Gandhi, too, has been often criticised for being a politician only because his father, mother, grandmother and great grandfather were mainstream politicians in independent India. Many have believed he should have been Prime Minister only because his ancestors have been one.

It takes someone coming from place of privilege to identify with someone who also comes from place of privilege.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsjahaan chaar yaar, swara bhasker, swara bhaskar ungli
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested amid ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ chants over allegedly ‘blasphemous’ comment on Prophet Muhammad

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, Islamists also chanted 'Sar Tan Se Juda' (Islamist call for beheading) at the police station while demanding action against Raja Singh.
Sports

World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen, who lost to 17-year-old Praggnanandhaa in Miami, gives 4 reasons why chess isn’t cricket

OpIndia Staff -
As chess gains popularity in India along with other non-cricket sports, influencers Abhi and Niyu tweeted how 'Chess is the new cricket', to that, Magnus Carlsen, who recently lost to 17 year old Indian Grandmaster Praggnanandhaa, responded why it isn't so.

Mumbai: Man arrested over WhatsApp status on Prophet Muhammad after an acquaintance snitches on him to a lawyer

Excise policy scam: A timeline of the controversy, political war-of-words and CBI probe

After Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt says, “don’t like me, don’t watch me,” ahead of the release of her movie Brahmastra

Drying rivers, forest fires and more: Climate Change threat looms over Europe as drought-like conditions break centuries-old record

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,211FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com