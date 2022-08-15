UP: I-Day celebration in school shows 'Bharat Mata' performing 'namaz', video viral

A video of some students at a school in Uttar Pradesh presenting a play in which the crown of Bharat Mata is removed and she is shown performing Namaz on the stage has gone viral on the internet. The video has prompted outrage, with some people urging police action against the institution.

The video shows an Independence Day celebration at a school in Lucknow’s Malviya Nagar Police Station’s Bazarkhala area. In a statement following the event, the Uttar Pradesh Police stated that an inquiry into the viral video showed that the incident occurred at the Shishu Bharatiya Vidyalaya in the Bazarkhala neighbourhood of Lucknow.

The statement by UP Police reads, “A video has been found on social media in which a girl is depicted as Bharat Mata and she is shown performing Namaz after her crown is removed. Upon investigation, it was found that the video was shot at Shishu Bharatiya Vidyalaya in the Bazarkhala locality of Malviya Nagar Thana.”

“In this respect, the school administration was contacted and it was learned that children in the school performed a play where it was portrayed that violence should not be done in the name of religion and communal harmony should be maintained. The viral video is a trimmed part of the whole play and action is being taken against the originator of the video,” it further adds.