Ahead of the much anticipated India-Pakistan clash at the Asia Cup 2022 on 28 August 2022, Saturday, talismanic Indian batsman Virat Kohli lavished praises on Pakistani batsman Babar Azam, calling him the world’s best batsman across all cricketing formats.

Hailing Babar as “the top batsman in the world across formats” currently, Kohli said the Pakistani batsman is the kind of player world cricket needs.

“The first interaction I had with him was the 2019 World Cup after the game in Manchester. He and Imad (Wasim). Imad I have known since Under-19 cricket, we have played against each other and Imad said Babar wanted to have a chat,” Kohli said during his interaction with Star Sports.

“We sat down and spoke about the game. I saw a lot of regard and respect from him and that hasn’t changed regardless of the fact that he is probably the top batsman in the world right now across formats, performing so consistently,” Kohli said about Babar Azam.

The former Indian skipper, who is under the lens for his extended lean patch and accompanying century drought, said he has loved watching Babar Azam play. Kohli also added that despite being at the top of the game, the Pakistani batsman’s attitude towards him has not changed one bit.

“…he has amazing talent and I have always enjoyed watching him play. So that hasn’t changed. He is performing now and he is coming into his own, but I don’t see his attitude or his approach change towards me, which is a very good sign of someone who is very grounded in the foundations of his upbringing,” Kohli said.

“His cricketing foundations as well are very solid. So these kinds of players, these kinds of characters go a long way and inspire a lot of people. And I see that happening with him as well,” he said.

“Don’t Live In India If You Don’t Like Indian Batsmen”: Virat Kohli when a fan told him he liked English and Australian batsmen

While Kohli heaped praises on Babar Azam, he had once asked his fan not to live in India if they loved batters from other countries. During his interactions with fans on social media, Kohli said “those who prefer English and Australian batsmen should not live in India.”

Back in 2018, Kohli released a video on his app wherein he read out tweets and Instagram messages offering his opinions on them. One of the users says Kohli is an overrated batsman. “Over-rated batsman and personally I see nothing special in his batting. I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indians,” Kohli reads the message from the user.

Kohli, in turn, took a swipe at the user and said, “Okay, I don’t think you should live in India then… you should go and live somewhere else, no? Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don’t mind you not liking me but I don’t think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right.”

The comment was widely criticised on social media, with netizens slamming the cricketer for his unwarranted comment. Harsha Bhogle, a prominent commentator also weighed in on the controversy saying, “Virat Kohli’s statement is a reflection of the bubble that most famous people either slip into or are forced into. The voices within it are frequently those that they wish to hear. It is a comfortable bubble and that is why famous people must try hard to prevent it from forming.”

“That is also why contrary opinions are frowned upon. Power and fame tend to attract those people who agree with you and reinforce your opinion because they benefit from proximity to fame and power,” he further tweeted.