Actor Prabhas to perform Ravan Dahan at Dussehra in Delhi

According to reports, Telugu actor Prabhas will be in Delhi on the eve of Dussehra to burn the effigy of Ravan at the historic Luv Kush Ramlila at the Red Fort. Arjun Kumar, chairman of the Lav Kush Ramlila committee, confirmed this news. According to sources, in addition to Prabhas, several other actors from the south are expected to be gracing the Dussehra celebration this year.

Speaking about the reason why Prabhas has been chosen to be the guest, Arjun Kumar said, “Besides being a very popular name in the south film industry, Prabhas has been doing projects which are deep-rooted in our Indian history. He did Baahubali films and will be seen playing the role of Ram in his upcoming project, Adipurush. So, we felt he is the best choice to do Ravan Dahan this year.”

“Another reason we extended an invite to Prabhas is that because he is so popular, and actors from the South film industry have gained so much popularity all across India today. So, Prabhas is the biggest extension this year,” Arjun Kumar added. “While we are yet to invite other celebrities, and as of now, we are happy that Prabhas is coming. With him being present for the celebration, he will also attract a newer generation and younger people towards our culture,” he further added.

Arjun Kumar has stated that there will be three effigies, one for Raavan, one for Kumbhkaran, and one for Meghnaad, and Prabhas will shoot his arrow into the air to light each of them off. He also stated that this year’s effigies will be 100 feet tall. The Luv Kush Ramlila committee has also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu, whose presence has not been confirmed yet.

It is worth noting that Prabhas is now promoting his upcoming film Adipurush, which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. In addition to Prabhas, Sonal Chauhan, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon have been cast in key roles in the film. The film is produced by T-Series Films and Retrophiles, and was shot in both Hindi and Telugu at the same time. There will also be dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The movie, which is based on the legendary historical epic Ramayana, would star Prabhas as Raghava (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush is set to release in theatres on January 12, 2023.