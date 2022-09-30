Friday, September 30, 2022
All India Muslim Jamaat Chief receives death threats for calling PFI a radical organisation

On September 23, Razvi had encouraged the Muslim community to abandon the Popular Front of India, calling it a radical group. He had also urged the Central government to impose ban on the organisation.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, Chief of All India Muslim Jamaat receives death threat for calling PFI a radical organisation
Maulana Shahabudding Razvi (Source- Firstpost)
On Thursday, All India Muslim Jamaat president Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi received death threats for speaking against the now banned terrorist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and calling it a radical group. “If you speak against PFI, you will be killed”, the death threats issued by Islamists read. Maulana has informed the Bareilly Police about the threats and has demanded security from the accused Islamists.

According to the reports, the Bareilly Police has taken the cognizance of the incident and has confirmed that Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi had received death threats for his past statements against the PFI. “Action will be taken after obtaining an application from the president of All India Muslim Jamaat in this respect,” Bareilly Police said in a tweet.

On September 23, Razvi had encouraged the Muslim community to abandon the Popular Front of India, calling it a radical group. He had also urged the Central government to impose ban on the organisation. “I am not scared about the threats. I have never advocated the fanatic terrorist organisation PFI. I have always spoken for rights and peace. This is what our ancestors have taught us. These threats are not going to stop me”, Maulana Razvi said on September 29.

Razvi had also applauded the arrest of PFI leaders around the nation. The arrests were made by the ATS after the NIA and ED conducted massive raids at the PFI hideouts settled in around 17 states of the country. The first round of raids was conducted on September 22 while the second round of raid was executed on September 27.

On September 23 Maulana Razvi had called PFI a radical organisation and had appealed all the Sufi and Sunni Muslims to stay away from the organisation. ” The PFI has been named in many incidents across the country. It is necessary that there should be a ban on these kinds of organisations,” Razvi had said.

“The central government took appropriate action against PFI. I support the action of the government. I would request the government of India to ban PFI in order to safeguard the unity and sovereignty of the country,” he added.

MHA banned PFI and its fronts under UAPA

The Ministry of Home Affairs on September 27 issued a notification banning the Islamist organisation and its affiliates for 5 years. The MHA stated that the organizations including All India Imams Council, Campus Front of India (CFI), Rehab India Foundation, National Conf of Human Rights Org, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala operated unlawfully and needed to be banned under UAPA.

Several incriminating documents and materials were found from the possession of PFI leaders, prominent among them included a brochure and CD related to ‘Mission 2047’. Huge amount of undocumented cash was also recovered from the PFI leaders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and also document on ‘short course on how to make IEDs using easily available materials’. Meanwhile, pen drives containing videos related to ISIS, and Gajwa-e-Hind were recovered from the Uttar Pradesh PFI leadership and Marine radio sets from Tamil Nadu PFI leadership. All these materials including wireless communication devices have been taken into custody by the officials.

