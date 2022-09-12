Assam: Terror module busted, suspects Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam arrested from Morigaon

Two terror suspects with links to terror group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were apprehended from Morigaon in Assam. The two men are identified as Musadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam, said Aparna N, Superintendent of Police in Morigaon.

This comes days after absconding Bangladeshis were found working as clerics in local madarsa in Goalpara town in Assam. The two were said to have interacted with Jihadi terrorist Jalaluddin Sheikh between 2021 and 2022. The absconding Bangladeshis, Aminul Islam alias Usman alias Mehdy Hasan and Jahangir Alom, were reportedly linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Assam state government has been cracking down on sleeper terror network in the state and madarsas with suspected terror links are under scrutiny. Madrasas were demolished at Moirabari, Morigaon district, on August 4, Dhakaliapara, Barpeta, on August 29, and Jogighopa, Bongaigaon, on August 31.

The Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Moirabari was razed by the Morigaon district administration on August 4. On August 29, the district administration and police in Assam’s Barpeta district razed a Madrasa managed by Maulvis Akbar Ali and his brother Abul Kalam Azad, who had been arrested for their ties to the Bangladesh-based terror outfits AQIS and ABT. On August 31, officials in Bongaigaon demolished a madrasa with connections to terrorist organisations AQIS and ABT.