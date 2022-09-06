According to reports, the inhabitants of Goalpara town deliberately razed a Madrasa and a house close to it on Tuesday, which had previously been used by two suspected Bangladeshi nationals. Two Bangladeshi nationals reportedly utilised the Dargar Alga Madrassa in Pakhiura Char under Matia police station and the neighbouring house for terrorist operations.

The use of the Dargar Alga Madrassa buildings for anti-national activity was discovered following the arrest of Jalaluddin Sheikh, a madrasa cleric. Both of the absconding Bangladeshis who worked as instructors at this Madrasa are said to have interacted with Jihadi terrorist Jalaluddin Sheikh between 2021 and 2022. The absconding Bangladeshis, Aminul Islam alias Usman alias Mehdy Hasan and Jahangir Alom, were reportedly linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

#Assam Govt claims locals razed a #Madrasa at Goalpara voluntarily. The state govt also adds that locals suspected it was being used by #Bangladeshi nationals.@nibirdeka reports pic.twitter.com/cXc5GrdbCK — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) September 6, 2022

On Tuesday, residents of Goalpara bulldozed the building by themselves to show their support for the government’s current battle against Madrasas having ties to terrorism. It’s noteworthy that no public money was used for the demolition. The northwest part of the state has seen the demolition of four madrasas so far. Three others had already been demolished by state authorities.

According to authorities, the building next to the Madrasa housed illegal Bangladeshi immigrants with ties to the terrorist organisation Ansar-ul-Bangla. Jihadis would masquerade themselves as religious teachers and infiltrate the state, carrying out subversive and anti-state operations.

Crackdown on Madrasas in Assam

The Assam government is getting more stringent in tracking down and penalizing madrasas accused of having ties to terrorist organisations. Madrasas were demolished at Moirabari, Morigaon district, on August 4, Dhakaliapara, Barpeta, on August 29, and Jogighopa, Bongaigaon, on August 31.

The Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Moirabari was razed by the Morigaon district administration on August 4. On August 29, the district administration and police in Assam’s Barpeta district razed a Madrasa managed by Maulvis Akbar Ali and his brother Abul Kalam Azad, who had been arrested for their ties to the Bangladesh-based terror outfits AQIS and ABT. On August 31, officials in Bongaigaon demolished a madrasa with connections to terrorist organisations AQIS and ABT.