Tuesday, September 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsAssam: Enraged locals in Goalpara raze madrasa where Islamic terrorists from Bangladesh were working,...
News Reports
Updated:

Assam: Enraged locals in Goalpara raze madrasa where Islamic terrorists from Bangladesh were working, cleric was arrested earlier

The absconding Bangladeshis, Aminul Islam alias Usman alias Mehdy Hasan and Jahangir Alom, were reportedly linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

OpIndia Staff
Assam: Enraged locals raze madrasa having ties with Jihadi terrorist outfits
Image courtesy: Hindustan Times
6

According to reports, the inhabitants of Goalpara town deliberately razed a Madrasa and a house close to it on Tuesday, which had previously been used by two suspected Bangladeshi nationals. Two Bangladeshi nationals reportedly utilised the Dargar Alga Madrassa in Pakhiura Char under Matia police station and the neighbouring house for terrorist operations.

The use of the Dargar Alga Madrassa buildings for anti-national activity was discovered following the arrest of Jalaluddin Sheikh, a madrasa cleric. Both of the absconding Bangladeshis who worked as instructors at this Madrasa are said to have interacted with Jihadi terrorist Jalaluddin Sheikh between 2021 and 2022. The absconding Bangladeshis, Aminul Islam alias Usman alias Mehdy Hasan and Jahangir Alom, were reportedly linked with Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

On Tuesday, residents of Goalpara bulldozed the building by themselves to show their support for the government’s current battle against Madrasas having ties to terrorism. It’s noteworthy that no public money was used for the demolition. The northwest part of the state has seen the demolition of four madrasas so far. Three others had already been demolished by state authorities.

According to authorities, the building next to the Madrasa housed illegal Bangladeshi immigrants with ties to the terrorist organisation Ansar-ul-Bangla. Jihadis would masquerade themselves as religious teachers and infiltrate the state, carrying out subversive and anti-state operations.

Crackdown on Madrasas in Assam

The Assam government is getting more stringent in tracking down and penalizing madrasas accused of having ties to terrorist organisations. Madrasas were demolished at Moirabari, Morigaon district, on August 4, Dhakaliapara, Barpeta, on August 29, and Jogighopa, Bongaigaon, on August 31.

The Jamiul Huda Madrasa in Moirabari was razed by the Morigaon district administration on August 4. On August 29, the district administration and police in Assam’s Barpeta district razed a Madrasa managed by Maulvis Akbar Ali and his brother Abul Kalam Azad, who had been arrested for their ties to the Bangladesh-based terror outfits AQIS and ABT. On August 31, officials in Bongaigaon demolished a madrasa with connections to terrorist organisations AQIS and ABT.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAnsarullah Bangla Team, Assam madrasas, madrasa bulldozer
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,423FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com