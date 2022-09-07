Bigg Boss star and renowned designer Rohit Verma has disclosed hitherto undisclosed secrets about his past. He recently appeared on RJ Siddharth Kanan’s talk program, where he opened up about his childhood, love, betrayal, and other topics. Rohit said that his uncle, who would frequently visit their house, raped him when he was a young boy. Rohit also described the agony he had suffered and discussed the days when he had to work as a prostitute.

“I am from a very good family. But my family members have very old ideas. Even though I was born into a good family, I was sexually abused in my childhood by my real uncle. I was raped by my uncle at the age of eight”, said Verma at the chat show.

“He used to make me wear a sari, put hot wax on my body and do horrific abusive acts. All this went on for three to four years. I never told my parents about this because of fear”, added the designer.

In the open interview, Rohit also described his years as a prostitute in Mumbai, when he would dress in female wear. He admitted that he purchased himself fancy bags and designing materials after being used once or twice by people. He added that he doesn’t regret the phase since he needed money back then.

Apart from this, Rohit also opened several other secrets. He said that he was dating an actor and they both lived in a live-in relationship. “His behavior with them changed when he started getting more work”, he said.

Rohit Verma is a renowned fashion designer. He has designed cinematic costumes for several films, as well as celebrities for fashion shows and collection launches. In 2009, he rose to prominence after appearing in the television reality show Bigg Boss 3.

In addition to his career as a fashion designer, he is well-known for his appearances in films such as Fashion (2008 film), Style Strip (2010), and Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Rohit Verma made his Bollywood film debut as a costume designer in the film Main Rony Aur Jony (2007) and later appeared as Viren in the film Fashion (2008 film).