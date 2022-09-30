Friday, September 30, 2022
Bihar Court issues arrest warrants against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for insulting the Indian army in AltBalaji web series

On the basis of a complaint filed by Begusarai resident and ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar, the court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on Wednesday, September 28.

OpIndia Staff
On Wednesday, a Bihar court issued arrest warrants against producer and director Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor for insulting the Indian army soldiers and their families in her web series XXX Season 2.

On the basis of a complaint filed by Begusarai resident and ex-serviceman Shambhu Kumar, the court of judge Vikas Kumar issued the warrant on Wednesday, September 28. He said that XXX Season 2 contained multiple offensive scenes involving a soldier’s wife.

“The series was streamed on ALTBalaji, an OTT service run by Balaji Telefilms Ltd., a company owned by Ekta Kapoor. Shobha Kapoor is also associated with Balaji Telefilms,” said Hrishikesh Pathak, the advocate of Shambhu Kumar.

“They (the Kapoors) had received summons from the court asking them to appear before it in relation to the subject. However, they (the Kapoors) told the court that some of the series’ sequences were cut after the objection. However, they failed to show up in court, therefore a warrant was issued for their arrest instead,” Pathak added.

Earlier, Twitter users called out the web series in 2020 for the way AltBalaji Insults Army in the show and expressed their displeasure through a hashtag. The Pyaar aur Plastic episode from the second season of ‘XXX’ was the one that got Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor into trouble. When her soldier husband is away on duty, the wife of an army jawan is shown having an extramarital affair in the episode.

FIRs on Ekta Kapoor 

Since the matter gained attention in 2020, several FIRs were filed against Ekta Kapoor over the series. Hindustani Bhau, a well-known figure on social media had accused TV producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor of disrespecting the Indian Army in XXX 2 and lodged a police report against them.

At the Khar police station, a complaint was filed against Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for an “inappropriate sex scene” in XXX 2.

Major TC Rao, the chairman of the Martyrs Welfare Foundation (MWF), had said that an army officer’s wife was depicted in the series cheating on her husband and disrespecting the army uniform while her husband is serving the country by safeguarding the borders.

