On Tuesday, a high school student named Aditya Tiwari was murdered in Jalalpur in Bihar in front of the school. the 10th-class student was stabbed with a knife during a fight with some students, and the attackers fled after fatally attacking him. Now, it has come to light that was killed over an affair with a girl that attended coaching classes with him. Reportedly, the youths killed Tiwari over a girl from a neighbouring village who attended classes in the coaching centre in Bhatkesari.

Tiwari had earlier gotten into a fight with the other youths at the coaching centre, and when he arrived at his school to appear for the exam, he was confronted by them, who were appearing for them. They launched an attack on him in front of the school and stabbed him with a knife. Reportedly, three boys have been identified as the main culprits in the case, and coincidently all of them are from the Muslim community.

The incident occurred when the second term exams were going on in the school, and the question papers were already distributed. At that time some students spotted Aditya Tiwari and informed the teachers. He was immediately rushed to the community hospital where he was declared brought dead. After the incident, the students and teachers fled from the school.

The motive of the murder was uncovered following the arrest of two of the accused and their interrogation. Reportedly, both of them are minors. At present, the main conspirator who has been identified as Taif aka Sonu Khan is absconding. The cops are also questioning the coaching centre owners. In the meanwhile, the coaching centre in Bhatkesari Bazar and the school both are currently closed following the incident. Both the arrested accused have been kept at the Kopa police station for questioning.

इस मामले से जुड़े दो वीडियो वायरल हैं जिसमे हत्या के कुछ आरोपी और उनका गिरोह है

एक वीडियो में लिखा है – आज जलालपुर में खेला होई ( हत्या के पहले ये वीडियो जारी किया गया ।



दूसरे वीडियो में तलवार और देसी कट्टे से केक काटते हुए आरोपी नजर आ रहा है।#JustiiceForAditya pic.twitter.com/av9ln3Fv0i — RAVI MISHRA (@RAVIMISHRA_TV) September 24, 2022

The Jalalpur police retrieved the knife used to murder Aditya Tiwari from Enamipur village. The knife was found in a field at the side of the road. After the incident, the three accused threw away the knife. SFL will investigate the knife, according to Jalalpur Police.

In the meanwhile, the situation is tense in the area over the murder, and the school was vandalised by angry people from the locality. Headmaster-in-charge Prabhatesh Pandey said that the benches and desks of the school were broken and a LED TV was also damaged during the attack. As a result, the teachers from the school went to the District Education Officer’s office and demanded a security guarantee. They have said that will not run the school without security. The Headmaster-in-charge has lodged a complaint about the attack on the school following the incident, and the police have registered a case against unknown people.

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi took to Twitter to demand justice for Aditya Tiwari. “Aditya Tiwari of Bihar was only 15 years old when he was murdered in his school by Taif, Shahid, and Arshad, three barbarians who used to tease schoolgirls every day. Aditya had shown bravery and fought them!! #JusticeForAditya,” he tweeted. He also posted an Instagram story posted by the main accused where he had written ‘Aak Jalalpur me khela hoe’. In another video, the accused was seen cutting a cake with a country-made pistol.

According to the Jalalpur police, Raids are being carried out to apprehend the third accused and primary conspirator, Taif aka Sonu Khan.