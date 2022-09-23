On Friday, the Birmingham police arrested a 37-year-old Islamist for publishing inappropriate content on social media and inciting religious hatred against Hindus amid the ongoing Islamist attacks on the Hindu community in the UK, particularly in Leicester and Birmingham. The Coventry Central Police stated that it was searching for the suspect after he posted a video in which he used derogatory language for Hindus and called them ‘terrorists’.

“We’d been searching for him after over a social media video containing threats and derogatory language was posted. The man handed himself into officers this morning and will be questioned in due course”, the Police tweeted.

The man handed himself in to officers this morning and will be questioned in due course. — Coventry Police (@CoventryPolice) September 23, 2022

The now arrested man had earlier posted a video in which he had threatened the Hindu community people. He had also used derogatory language toward the Hindus and had attempted to incite religious hatred. “They (Hindus) are dirty and are showing us Muslims in the bad picture. If they attack, you (Muslims) have the right to defend yourselves. The Police are also protecting the Hindus”, he roughly said inciting the Islamists.

He also addressed a message for Hindus saying, “We don’t care where you are from. You are coming to our area. We are people who are from Birmingham who will eat you alive. You bring your boys and if you want to attack Muslims, we will defend ourselves and give you what you deserve”. The 37-year-old also called Hindus ‘terrorists’ and ‘weak, pathetic individuals’. “We are ready to deal with you (Hindus)”, he threatened.

We’re aware of this video, it has been passed to officers to investigate in relation to hate crime offences.



We never accept or tolerate social media attacks on anyone simply for being who they are.



Hate crimes will be looked into and we will pursue the offenders with vigour. — West Midlands Police (@WMPolice) September 22, 2022

The video that went viral over social media was recognized by the West Midlands Police. “We never accept or tolerate social media attacks on anyone simply for being who they are. Hate crimes will be looked into and we will pursue the offenders with vigour”, the Police tweeted.

The Coventry Police however today arrested the individual and charged him under the relevant sections of the law. The Hindu community in the UK, particularly in Leicester and Birmingham, is under attack by the Islamists. What initially appeared to be a clash between the two communities following the T20 match between India and Pakistan, where the latter lost, turned out to be a well-planned and well-organized attack on Hindus, their homes, businesses, and properties in Leicester. Several arrests were made by the Police following the attack on Hindus in the city.

Later, calls were made by the “Islamist influencers” to gather in Birmingham to circle a Hindu temple to mark a “peaceful protest” against an event where Sadhvi Ritambhara was scheduled to appear. Despite the event being postponed a week before the scheduled date, the Islamists circled the Hindu temple, hurled abuses, and threatened to attack Hindus if they were followers of BJP and RSS.

