‘No multiple videos, no suicide attempts’ – Mohali Police refutes news reports in Chandigarh University video leak case

On September 18, Mohali Police refuted claims made by news agencies, media houses, and social media users that multiple videos of Chandigarh University’s female students taking baths were leaked by a female student of the University. The Police further refuted the claims that eight girls tried to commit suicide, and one of them allegedly died.

Mohali SSP Vivek Soni said, “So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Even the [accused] student did not say to herself that she made someone else’s video. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination today itself.”

Further talking to the media, SSP Soni said, “No suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety, and our team is in contact with her. Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice.”

The Chandigarh University video leak case

On September 18, it was revealed that a female student of Chandigarh University allegedly made nude videos of fellow female students of the University while they were taking baths and sent them to a man from Shimla. Furthermore, media reports suggested that the University administration allegedly tried to suppress the matter and did not inform the Police or take any action. Irked by the University Authorities, the students started protesting, following which Police were called. The Police used lathi-charge to disperse the crowd after some students allegedly overturned PCR vans.

The matter is under investigation, and the exact details of the case will be revealed once the Police finish the probe.