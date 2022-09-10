A disturbing story of religious conversion has emerged from the state of Chhattisgarh, which has been bearing the brunt of the Christian Missionaries’ conversion programme for years. According to a report by Zee News Hindi, the son of a Hindu man named Budhram deceitfully buried his father’s deceased body according to Christian customs rather than cremating it as per the Hindu rituals.

The incident occurred in the Atariya Vangram village of Khudia Police Outpost in Mungeli District, which falls within the jurisdiction of Lormi Police Station in Chattisgarh.

Budhram, a member of the indigenous Baiga tribe, was said to have two sons. His younger son reportedly committed the act after ‘outsiders’ persuaded him to convert to Christianity and bury his deceased father according to Christian rituals in exchange for money.

When the deceased’s eldest son learnt of this, he told his tribal community’s people and public representatives about the entire occurrence. Everyone was upset and began looking into who committed the sin. It was determined that this act was perpetrated by some “outsiders” who were misleading the innocent tribal people about their faith and luring them to convert by offering money.

A demand for stern action was made while submitting a complaint against all of those individuals at the Lormi Police station.

Meanwhile, when further information about this ongoing conspiracy was acquired, it was revealed that the game of conversion was being carried out by a certain institution active in the area for numerous years. The local villagers stated that about 20 years ago, people of the Oraon caste from Surguja burgled their villages and polluted their culture, disturbing the existing peace and harmony of the village. These ‘outsiders’ started persuading the indigenous Baiga tribals to convert to Christianity by luring them with money and various other resources.

The irate locals demanded strict action against these ‘outsiders’ who are duping and converting innocent tribals to their religion.

Condemning the incident, a former district panchayat member stated that he has received information regarding a major conspiracy brewing in which some individuals in the area are being pushed to convert to their religion. He demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

‘Ghar Wapsi’ of 1250 people in a tribal village in Chhattisgarh

Notably, Chhattisgarh has a long conversion history. In fact, the conspiracy that started when Christian missionaries laid their foundation during British rule in the early twentieth century continues until today. These Missionaries mostly target the tribal-dominated areas in the state.

In March 2022, OpIndia reported how as many as 1250 persons in Chhattisgarh returned to Sanatan Dharma. Arya Pratinidhi Samaj arranged the Mahayagya. BJP State Secretary Prabal Pratap Singh Judev spearheaded the charge to bring people to their roots by washing the feet of those who returned to the Sanatan Dharma with Gangajal.