Tuesday, September 20, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

‘India has overtaken its former colonizer’: Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson ‘corrects’ Western media on India advancing past the UK

OpIndia Staff
Zhao Lijian
3

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday corrected the Western media’s take on India displacing the United Kingdom in becoming the 5th largest economy in the world.

“Stop describing the world from the perspective of colonists,” Lijian tweeted while sharing a ‘corrected’ version of Bloomberg UK’s tweet on India’s leap to the 5th largest economy in the world.

Lijian had made some changes to the tweet posted by Bloomberg UK. “India overtakes the UK to become the world’s fifth largest economy. India jumped past the former coloniser in the last three months of 2021 to become the fifth largest economy,” the ‘corrected’ tweet read.

“Britain drops behind India to become the world’s sixth largest economy. The former British colony jumped past the UK in the last three months of 2021 to become the fifth largest economy,” read the tweet by the official Twitter account of Bloomberg UK.

India sails past the UK to become the 5th largest economy in the world

India overtook the United Kingdom to become the 5th largest economy in the world, reported Bloomberg earlier this month. The development comes amidst a drastic surge in the cost of living in the UK.

As per the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India achieved the feat in the last 3 months (October, November and December) of 2021. The lead over the UK was further extended in the first quarter of 2022.

“The UK’s decline down the international rankings is an unwelcome backdrop for the new prime minister, and comes in the final few days of Boris Johnson’s time in power,” the publication said.

The new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom will have to circumvent the nation through a period of growing inflation, followed by a phase of recession. India, on the other hand, is expected to perform better than its European and North American allies. The economy is likely to grow by 7%.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

