On September 22, Saket Court in Delhi issued summons to Wikimedia Foundation over author and Bharatiya Janata Party’s spokesperson Tuhin A Sinha’s plea against the deletion of his Wikipedia page from the platform. Notably, Sinha’s Wikipedia page existed since 2006, when his first book was launched and had detailed information about his professional life. Wikimedia Foundation is organisation that runs the Wikipedia platform, and also provides the open-source wiki software MediaWiki for free.

The page was deleted in March 2022 after he openly supported filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s film The Kashmir Files on social media platforms. The Wikipedia editors’ discussion at the time of deletion pointed out his association with BJP as one of the reasons to raise questions about the existence of his page on the platform. The page, which had been up since 2006, became an eye-sore for the openly leftist Wikipedia editors, especially after Sinha extended support for the film The Kashmir Files, and all of his credentials were then questioned during a discussion among the editors.

In a series of tweets, Sinha informed about the notice issued by the Court to Wikimedia Foundation. He wrote, “I had vowed legal action against Wikipedia for malafide deletion of my Wikipedia profile which had existed since 2006. I recently initiated legal proceedings through my lawyers Raghav Awasthi (@raghav355) and Mukesh Sharma (@ThisIsTheMukesh) in the Saket District court.”

He added, “In an imp development today, the Court has issued summons to Wikimedia Foundation against deletion of my Wikipedia page which in my opinion has been done in gross violation of the Intermediary Rules of 2021 as well as Wikipedia’s own guidelines. This will have far-reaching consequences on the intermediary’s arbitrary conduct in India n as its unchallenged ability 2 manipulate information. This is a decisive battle 4 truth. Will share more details soon.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Sinha said, “My Wikipedia page was deleted with malafide intent. Wikipedia has skipped Indian laws for a long time. I believe this is going to be the first one-on-one case by an individual against Wikipedia for such actions. My page had a lot of details since my journey as an author started in 2006. It was a shock for me to see it vanishing from the platform. I am not sure if it was my support to The Kashmir Files or my strong views against proxy Break India forces supported by certain western powers was the reason behind deletion, but I am going to legally challenge Wikipedia’s actions.”

Notably, the court case against Wikipedia came when the platform was already under the Government of India’s radar after cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page was vandalized after India’s defeat in T20 Asia Cup against Pakistan. The Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MeiTY) summoned Wikipedia executives in India. The ministry has sought an explanation of the incident where someone changed the entry to say that the young cricketer is associated with ‘Khalistanis’. Quoting Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s tweet on the issue, Tuhin had said, “I hope Wikipedia treats this as a wake-up call and rectifies its flawed conduct. My full-fledged wiki page that had existed since 2006 was abruptly taken off this year. If the wiki does not restore it asap they must prepare for a long legal battle.”

Speaking to OpIndia, Advocate Mukesh Sharma said, “Tuhin’s profile existed for over 15 years. Deleting the profile was severely defamatory as it represents to the users of Wikipedia and potential business collaborators that his page contained unfounded and exaggerated statements about him.” He further added that collaborators, including publishers of Sinha’s books, called him following the deletion and expressed their dismay.

He also mentioned that at least one of his publishers called him [Tuhin] up to say that he would be terminating his contract with him because his reputation has been besmirched because of the deletion of his Wikipedia profile, purportedly because all the information posted therein was not correctly sourced.

As per the plea submitted by Tuhin’s advocates, the “removal of Plaintiff’s Wikipedia page is in contravention of the concerned provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 as well as the concerned guidelines of the Defendant No.1 when it comes to deletion.” Sinha has sought compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the damages the deletion of the Wikipedia page has caused.

Wikipedia deleted Tuhin A Sinha’s page in March 2022

On March 22, Sinha raised a complaint on Twitter that his page, which had existed for over 15 years, was deleted. He said, “The only thing that may have irked them in last few days is my support for Kashmir Files and me calling out Cong supported Jihad network.” At that time, speaking to OpIndia Sinha had said, “I approached a couple of people who had edited Wikipedia pages in the past. I was actually informed that the page had been deleted. Now I am absolutely appalled that there is clearly somebody from the left ecosystem which is keeping a watch on everybody who is speaking in favor of The Kashmir Files and who is calling out the left-liberal ecosystem on the issue.”

Sinha was not the only one whose page became the target of Wikipedia’s editors at that time. News Anchor and Editor of India Today, Chaiti Narula’s page was also deleted from Wikipedia after she extended support for The Kashmir Files.