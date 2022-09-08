The Curlies Beach Shack restaurant in Goa, where BJP leader Sonali Phogat was found dead, will be demolished for violation of environmental norms. The Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has ordered the demolition of the restaurant saying that it violates several norms including coastal regulatory zone norms, and therefore it needs to be demolished.

The restaurant had appealed against the Authority’s order at the National Green Tribunal, but the Tribunal rejected the appeal. NGT said that they “do not find any merit in the appeal and there is no ground to interfere with the impugned order” and upheld the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority’s order.

According to reports, when Goa Police visited the restaurant for the probe of the Sonali Phogat death which later was found to be a case of murder, several irregularities were found. The cops had also said that drugs were being sold at the restaurant.

Ahead of the demolition, the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority has ordered the closure of all commercial activities in the establishment like night club, bar and restaurant. The establishment includes the Curlies Restaurant and Night Club, and the Guest House, located at Michael Wado, Dando, Anjuna Beach, in Bardez in Goa. The restaurant is run by Edwin Nunes and Linet Nunes.

Sonali Phogat had died on August 23 after she was allegedly drugged and murdered by two of her associates at the Curlies. While police earlier had claimed it to be a case of heart attack, they later admitted she was admitted after her autopsy was done and her family members had claimed that it was a murder case. Police had said that they had mixed some obnoxious substance in drinking water and forced her to consume it. This was also captured in CCTV cameras.

On August 25, the police had arrested Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Vasi, who had accompanied Sonali Phogat to Goa on August 22. Now it has emerged that these two had killed Phogat. Later the police also arrested Edwin Nunes, owner of the restaurant, after drugs were found in the restaurant. In addition, police had also arrested two drug peddlers who are suspected of supplying drugs to Sonali Phogat’s killers.

Nunes was granted conditional bail yesterday by a Goa court. The two drug peddlers who have been arrested are Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Rama Mandrekar. Gaonkar was working as a room boy in Hotel Grand Leoney Resort in Anjuna where Phogat and her associates were staying.