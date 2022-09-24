Saturday, September 24, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Farmers suffer as Arhtiyas hold an indefinite strike against transparency in procurement of...
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Haryana: Farmers suffer as Arhtiyas hold an indefinite strike against transparency in procurement of paddy. Read details

The strike has disrupted procurement operations at local mandis and caused inconvenience to the farmers.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana: Farmers suffer as arhtiyas hold an indefinite strike against transparency in procurement of paddy
Paddy farmers in Haryana in distress (Photo Credits: ANI)
4

On September 19, the arhtiyas (middlemen) went on an indefinite strike after the Harayana government announced the trading of basmati rice varieties on the National Agriculture Market (eNAM) portal.

The strike has disrupted procurement operations at local mandis and caused inconvenience to the farmers. While speaking to news agency ANI on Friday (September 23), a farmer in Haryana’s Karnal informed how he was forced to leave his paddy in the open despite the incessant rain.

“Paddy produce lies in the open amid rains in Karnal as procurement is hindered due to strike by ‘arhtiyas’ (23.09). It’s raining constantly & we can’t sell our produce as arhtiyas are on strike. Govt is yet to take action on the issue,” he emphasised.

The arhtiyas had sought support from the farmers and asked them to not visit mandis for procurement until the government gives in to their demands. According to the Haryana State Anaj Mandi Arhtiyas (HSAMA), the procurement through e-NAM portal has increased the burden of the middlemen and the producers.

It claimed that uploading details of the procurement on the portal, meant to provide transparency in the process, would be time-consuming. President of HSAMA, Ashok Gupta, alleged that farmers were unable to sell early maturing varieties of parmal rice in mandis after the government did not advance the date of procurement.

With arhtiyas having refused to purchase a single grain until their demands are met, Basmati rice farmers are in a state of dilemma. In its defence, a Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) official said that procurement through e-NAM portal would impose a levy of 6.5% on arhtiyas and bring transparency.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government is holding meetings with representatives of HSAMA to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Direct Benefit Transfer is changing the lives of farmers in Punjab

In April last year, the Modi government procured 18.24 lac tonnes of wheat from Punjab at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). The Centre had transferred a total of ₹13.71 crores to the account of farmers in Punjab through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at MSP (Rs 1,975 per quintal).

It must be mentioned that since 2018, Punjab sought exemption from DBT implementation in the State. As such, 2021 was the first time that farmers in Punjab received the payment for their produce (at MSP) directly into the accounts.

While speaking about the matter, a 39-year-old farmer named Dalip Kumar said that he was the happiest since he started farming 15 years ago. He had received ₹1.90 lac and ₹1.48 lac directly into his bank account for 171 quintals of wheat sold at the Rajpura mandi.

He said that this was the first time he received such a large payment at once. “This is the best system. What could be better than getting paid for our crop in our account? Earlier, arhtiyas gave us a cheque. After we took our crop to the mandi, everything was in the hands of the agent,” he said.

“The final settlement of accounts took time, as the arhtiya always found an excuse to defer the payment even after the farmer had repaid any debts he might have had,” the farmer recounted.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

PFI had set up a training camp to target PM Modi, had other Hindu leaders on ‘hit list’: NIA and ED after arrests

OpIndia Staff -

Jharkhand Grooming Jihad: House of fugitive criminal Arzoo Mallick demolished, had pretended to be Hindu, forcibly married and raped a woman

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand Police, SDRF recover the body of Ankita Bhandari, murdered in a resort, from Rishikesh Chilla Canal, CM orders SIT probe

OpIndia Staff -

Fact-check: Did Rahul Gandhi meet ‘activist’ Amulya Leona during Bharat Jodo Yatra, who raised pro-Pakistan slogan in 2020 during anti-CAA protest

OpIndia Staff -

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy narrates how during the Congress era, economic activity stagnated despite having Manmohan Singh at the helm

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: Resort owned by son of ex-BJP minister Pulkit Arya bulldozed on CM Dhami’s orders, was arrested for murder of receptionist Ankita Bhandari

OpIndia Staff -

After instigating Islamist violence against Hindus in Leicester, Mohammed Hijab plays victim, blames Hindus instead

OpIndia Staff -

Islamist Ali Dawah peddles debunked conspiracy theory of ‘busloads of RSS workers went to Leicester’ to blame Hindus, bus owner refutes allegation

OpIndia Staff -

‘Customs and rituals of a particular community systematically targeted’: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari moves Supreme Court against ban on firecrackers

OpIndia Staff -

Uttarakhand: 3 including former BJP minister’s son, resort manager arrested for the murder of Ankita Bhandari, killed for refusing to ‘service’ resort clients

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,111FollowersFollow
27,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com