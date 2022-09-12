Monday, September 12, 2022
HomeNews ReportsHaryana: Madarsa student's murder case solved, here is why the 13-year-old killed 11-year-old fellow...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Haryana: Madarsa student’s murder case solved, here is why the 13-year-old killed 11-year-old fellow ‘religious school’ student

11 year old madarsa 'student' in Nuh was found murdered on the premises earlier in September.

OpIndia Staff
Haryana
Crowd at madarsa where the body of 11-year-old was found on September 5 (Image: ANI)
5

On September 11, Haryana Police informed the media that they have solved the murder case of an 11-year-old madarsa student who was found dead in Shah Chokha village in Punhana sub-division in the Nuh district of Haryana. As per SHO Satbir Singh, another 13-year-old madarsa student committed the crime as the accused wanted to get out of the Islamic religious ‘school’ and join a normal school.

Singh said, “Accused boy did not want to study in madarsa that is why he committed this act to bring a bad name to madarsa so that it gets shut and he can get out of it.”

The death of an 11-year-old madarsa student in Nuh

On September 5, the dead body of an 11-year-old madarsa student was found in a madrasa in Shah Chokha village in Punhana sub-division in Nuh district of Haryana. The child was missing since September 3. He left his house to offer prayers at the madrassa but did not return home that night. The family kept on searching for the boy until Sunday and registered a missing complaint with the police on September 5.

On the same day, the child’s body was found buried in sand inside the premises of the madrassa. While speaking about the matter, SHO (Pinangwan police station) Satbir Singh informed that the police received information about the discovery of the victim’s body in the madrassa.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsharyana madarsa, nuh madarsa
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,346FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com