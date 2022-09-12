Haryana: Madarsa student’s murder case solved, here is why the 13-year-old killed 11-year-old fellow ‘religious school’ student

On September 11, Haryana Police informed the media that they have solved the murder case of an 11-year-old madarsa student who was found dead in Shah Chokha village in Punhana sub-division in the Nuh district of Haryana. As per SHO Satbir Singh, another 13-year-old madarsa student committed the crime as the accused wanted to get out of the Islamic religious ‘school’ and join a normal school.

Singh said, “Accused boy did not want to study in madarsa that is why he committed this act to bring a bad name to madarsa so that it gets shut and he can get out of it.”

The death of an 11-year-old madarsa student in Nuh

On September 5, the dead body of an 11-year-old madarsa student was found in a madrasa in Shah Chokha village in Punhana sub-division in Nuh district of Haryana. The child was missing since September 3. He left his house to offer prayers at the madrassa but did not return home that night. The family kept on searching for the boy until Sunday and registered a missing complaint with the police on September 5.

On the same day, the child’s body was found buried in sand inside the premises of the madrassa. While speaking about the matter, SHO (Pinangwan police station) Satbir Singh informed that the police received information about the discovery of the victim’s body in the madrassa.