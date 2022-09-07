Before the Congress Party launched its ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ today from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mocked the campaign, saying that the party should take its campaign to Pakistan. The Chief Minister stated that India was partitioned in 1947 under Congress and that it is pointless to begin the India Jodo Yatra.

India was divided in 1947 under Congress. Now, Congress should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Rahul Gandhi should hold this Yatra in Pakistan because India is united: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/pjLUxmEBXj — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2022

The Assam CM made the comments on Tuesday in Kokrajhar, where a cabinet meeting of the Assam government was held. It is notable that after coming to power, Himanta Biswa Sarma govt had decided to hold cabinet meetings once every week, one of the meetings in every month is held at a district headquarter, instead of Guwahati. As per that, yesterday’s meeting was held at Kokrajhar, which is also the headquarters of Bodoland Territorial Area District.

When asked about the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ launched by the Congress party, Sarma stated, “During the Congress in 1947, India was split. If Rahul Gandhi wishes to begin the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he should do so in Pakistan. What is the use of undertaking this Yatra in India? India is already united. I would want to propose to Rahul Gandhi that India is very much united and that he should do the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Pakistan.”

“If Rahul Gandhi has any remorse for the mess up his maternal grandfather (Jawaharlal Nehru) did, and the partition shouldn’t have happened then, then he should start the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Pakistan and unite Pakistan and Bangladesh with India,” Sarma went on to say. He said that if Rahul Gandhi has any regret for the partition, he should work toward Akhand Bharat. The CM said that India is already integrated from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Silchar to Saurashtra, and there is no need for any integration campaign.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also took to Twitter to criticise the Congress party over the campaign, saying that the “Bharat Jodo Yatra is a Comedy of the Century”. He added, “The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if they want unification.”

The Bharat that we live in today is resilient, robust & united. The only time India was divided was in 1947 because Congress agreed for it. Rahul Gandhi ji should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ if they want unification. pic.twitter.com/PzACrtB0eq — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 7, 2022

BJP-Congress engage in a war of words

The BJP and the Congress have begun a verbal war over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra.’ Both parties’ leaders are leaving quivering remarks over the other’s party. In this sequence, Tamil Nadu BJP head Annamalai has mocked Rahul Gandhi for his ‘Jodo India’ voyage rather than his ‘Quit India’ trek. He said that Rahul Gandhi will see how PM Modi has altered the country in eight years as he goes through the country on this excursion.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attacked Himanta Biswa Sarma, calling him an “opportunist” who deserted the Congress and should not be taken seriously. “It’s a different story now that he’s become Chief Minister,” he added.

Kanniyakumari, TN | Such opportunists (referring to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) shouldn’t be taken seriously. It’s a different matter that he has become a Chief Minister: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Assam CM’s remark – “Congress should go to Pakistan for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra'” https://t.co/CnihVeBCj5 pic.twitter.com/rN5CILPwdo — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2022

The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ would commence in Kanyakumari and conclude in Jammu and Kashmir

Prior to Mission 2024, Congress began attempting to revitalize the party through Pad Yatra. The Congress Party is launching the Bharat Jodo Yatra under this banner. The ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ campaign will begin in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, and end in Jammu and Kashmir. It will cover 3,570 kilometers across 12 states and two union territories over the course of 150 days.