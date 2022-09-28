On Friday (September 23), Hindu American Foundation (HAF) slapped the Jamat-e-Islami linked Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) with a legal notice for falsely labelling the advocacy group as a ‘Hindu supremacist outfit.’

In an article published on September 15, IAMC alleged that the Teaneck Democratic Municipal Committee (TDMC) in New Jersey passed a resolution, accusing ‘Hindu nationalist organisations’ of infiltrating the political system of the United States.

The Islamist outfit claimed that TDMC labelled Hindu American Foundation and other US-based Hindu organisations as ‘domestic branches of foreign hate groups.’ It also called for stepping up research on ‘foreign hate groups that have domestic branches with tax-exempt status.”

Citing the contentious resolution, Indian American Muslim Council further alleged that HAF has ‘direct and indirect ties’ with RSS. It insinuated that RSS is inspired by European fascism and Nazism. IAMC also said that the resolution by TDMC called for stopping ‘Hindu extremists’ from speaking engagements at US temples and large events in the country.

Hindu American Foundation, through law firm Harder LLP, sent a legal notice to IAMC for falsely labelling it as a ‘US-based Hindu supremacist’ group. It also slammed the Islamist outfit for calling it the ‘domestic branch of foreign hate groups’ and accusing HAF of ‘blocking congressional attempts to warn against the Hindu nationalist movement.”

The Hindu advocacy group also pointed out how IAMC falsely accused it of sending ‘1 million emails, death threats and rape threats.’ In a statement, it said, “IAMC published the Defamatory Statements made with knowledge of their falsity and/or reckless disregard for the truth. There is extensive, publicly available information, contradicting the Defamatory Statements.”

“HAF seeks to serve Hindu Americans across all sampradaya (Hindu religious traditions), regardless of race, colour, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, gender, sexual orientation, age and/or disability…HAF does not support or spread Hindu nationalism and/or supremacy in India or promote it in the United States or elsewhere in the world,” it added.

The Hindu American Foundation directed IAMC to remove the defamatory content from its press release and publish a correction/ apology on its website and social media accounts within 24 hours.

“Cease and desist from publishing further false and defamatory statements about HAF relating to the subject matter of the Press Release,” it cautioned.

“Please confirm in writing within twenty-four (24) hours of the transmission of this letter that the foregoing demands will be, and are being, fully complied with. Failure to do so will leave our client with no alternative but to consider instituting immediate legal proceedings against IAMC, ” it concluded.

What is IAMC and what does it do?

The IAMC is a Jamat-e-Islami-backed lobbyist organisation claiming to be a rights advocacy group. In the past, it had reportedly collaborated with and had even paid money to various groups in the USA to get India blacklisted by the USCIRF (United States Commission on International Religious Freedom).

A detailed report by Disinfo Lab has exposed its links with terror outfit Jamat-e-Islami. IAMC founder Shaik Ubaid and member Abdul Malik Mujahid have headed the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA), the US front for Jamaat-e-Islami, Pakistan.

According to DisInfo Lab, ICNA has established links with Pakistan-based terror groups like the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Rasheed Ahmed, who heads the IAMC currently was the former executive director of the Islamic Medical Association of North America (IMANA). IMANA’s Director of Operations is Zahid Mahmood an ex-Pak Navy official.

IAMC has been caught spreading fake news and misinformation to further the Islamist cause in India. It was also slapped with UAPA in 2021.