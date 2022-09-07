Income tax raids at think tank Centre for Policy Research, various unrecognised political parties across India

Income tax raids are being conducted across various locations pan-India including at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR). CPR is currently headed by Yamini Aiyar, daughter of senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar.

Raids across country are also carried out in tax evasion probe against registered unrecognised political parties (RUPP) over their alleged dubious funding. Raids are currently underway at Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other states.

It is believed the raids are undertaken after the Election Commission struck off 87 entities from its list of RUPP after it was found that they ddi not exist when physical verification was conducted. The EC had announced that it would take action against over 2,100 RUPPs for flouting rules and election laws. The EC also said that some of these parties were indulging in serious financial impropriety.

There is no official statement from income tax department on the raids yet.

Note: This is a developing story.