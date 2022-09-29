Amidst clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan, India is set to export missiles, rockets, and ammunition to Armenia. Among other things, India will also export the indigenous Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers to Armenia to aid the nation against Azerbaijan. It will be the first export of the Pinaka rocket launchers.

According to reports, India has signed a $250 million (over Rs 2000 crore) deal to export anti-tank rockets and other ammunition to Armenia, apart from the rocket launchers. India will be supplying the weapons in the coming months via a government-to-government channel.

It is worth noting that India has been striving to boost its defence exports through policy changes like ‘Make In India’ and active government assistance in securing international orders. The Modi government has set a target to sell defence systems worth Rs 35,000 crore overseas by 2025.

Pinaka rocket launchers that are already in service of the Indian army and will be exported to Armenia were designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). In December 2021, India DRDO conducted a series of successful test-firing of the Pinaka rocket system at Pokharan field firing ranges. Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launching system (MBRL) can fire a salvo of 12 HE rockets in 44 seconds.

The rocket launchers are mounted on Tata trucks. Each Pinaka battery has six launchers, 12 rockets, and the DIGICORA MET radar. Each of the launchers can fire in separate directions, as they have their own computers allowing them to function independently. All the launchers can be fired at once, or only some of them can be fired, as per requirement.

DRDO has partnered with Yantra India Limited (formerly Ordnance Factory Board), and private companies Tata Power Strategic Engineering Division and Larsen and Toubro for manufacturing the Pinaka rocket launchers.

The development comes days after External Affairs minister S Jaishankar had a meeting with Armenian foreign minister Arara Mirzoyan during the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. During the meeting on 24th September, ‘Minister Mirzoyan presented to his colleague the consequences of the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia,’ a statement issued by MEA had said.

Armenia Foreign minister informs EAM Jaishankar about the “consequences of the large-scale aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia”. Statement by Armenian foreign ministry: pic.twitter.com/Epa6rPAVvt — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 25, 2022

While India is taking the side of Armenia in the ongoing conflict, Azerbaijan is supported by its traditional allies like Turkey and Israel. Armenia is generally supported by Russia but due to Russia’s preoccupation in Ukraine, they are getting only limited assistance. In such a scenario, the defence deal with India can prove crucial for Armenia.

This is not the first time that India is exporting weapons to Armenia. India secured a $43 million contract in 2020 to export four Swathi radars to Armenia. These radars can track incoming artillery shells and locate enemy gun positions to assist in counter-attacks.

Furthermore, defence exports have increased exponentially. In 2020–21, India will export equipment for $90 million, up from $23 million in 2014–15.

In order to provide the Philippines navy with access to the BrahMos cruise missile, India and the Philippines agreed to a $375 million deal in January of this year. Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India’s DRDO collaborated to develop the BrahMos missile.