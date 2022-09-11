Some Muslim youths from the community are threatening Hindu girls and pushing them to befriend them at Project Plus 2 High School in Ormanjhi in the Ranchi district. As per a report by Jagran, the Muslim youth who entered the school brandishing weapons, threatened class IX students to become friends or they would pick them up.

When the school’s professors and several other students protested, they were also threatened with grave consequences. According to the female students, such threats have been made to tribal and other Hindu girls for the past week. The terrified girls told their parents about it, following which, on Saturday, a meeting was organized on the school grounds to discuss the situation.

The Ormanjhi police station has been informed about the entire situation. The act has sparked outrage among the residents of the neighborhood. Angry locals have filed a formal complaint at Ormanjhi police station against all of the accused, Firdous Ansari, Suhail Ansari, Muzammil Ansari, Taufik Ansari, and Jameel Ansari, all of whom live in Mayapur Chandra.

The accused’s families were also present at the village meeting

A large number of villagers attended the meeting, as did public figures from the region, social workers, school teachers, and members of the management committee. Complete information concerning the incident was obtained from the school’s students present at the meeting.

Prior to the meeting, some public representatives visited the home of a student, questioned her, and confirmed the truth. Some of the accused’s parents had also arrived at the meeting. The villagers demanded that the accused youngsters should also be called to the meeting. The cops from the Ormanjhi police station also arrived after getting the information.

The locals have requested that the police file an FIR against the offenders. Rajiv Kumar Singh, the in-charge of the police station, stated that legal action will be taken after a case is filed against all.

The matter escalated on the occasion of Teacher’s Day

The issue escalated on September 5, Teacher’s Day, when the accused overturned the generator installed in the school. Then, in front of the school teachers and students, they waved weapons and assaulted some of them.

The students of the school told the gathering that some Mayapur youngsters summon the youths of Kute, Kokdora, Chakla, and Chandwe, and then they hang out in and around the school. They consume drugs and make crude remarks about schoolgirls. Their audacity has grown to the point where they enter the school by climbing the wall, and molest the female students. Protesting students and instructors were also threatened. The school administration committee has access to this information as well. Some of them are students at the same school who have been temporarily expelled.