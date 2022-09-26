Monday, September 26, 2022
Karnataka: 12 including Nadeem, Iqbal, Rafiq and Shabbir booked for force-feeding beef, and converting Dalit man to Islam

Attavar Rehman of Mandya, Azeesab of Bengaluru, Nayaz Pasha, Nadeem Khan, Ansar Pasha, Syed Dastagir, Mohammad Iqbal, Rafiq, Shabbir, Khalid, Shakeel, and Altaf were all identified by Sridhar as the accused.

Karnataka: 12 booked for forcibly converting Dalit man to Islam
Representational image
15

In Karnataka, the Hubballi Police have filed a case against 12 persons, including a Muslim preacher, over the allegations of forcefully converting a Dalit man to Islam. Sridhar Gangadhar (26), of Yadavanahalli in Mandya district, filed a complaint with the Nava Nagar Police, alleging that the accused compelled him to undergo circumcision and converted him to Islam.

Attavar Rehman of Mandya, Azeesab of Bengaluru, Nayaz Pasha, Nadeem Khan, Ansar Pasha, Syed Dastagir, Mohammad Iqbal, Rafiq, Shabbir, Khalid, Shakeel, and Altaf were all identified by Sridhar as the accused. The accused, according to the complaint filed on Saturday, brought the victim to Bengaluru. They confined him in a mosque in Banashankari. They then began preaching Islam to him.

The accused subjected Sridhar to torture and pushed him to consume beef, as per the complaint. The victim experienced complications following circumcision, including bleeding and agonising wounds with abscesses.

“They took me to a mosque in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, for preaching Islam to me,” he has said in the complaint. “They also forced me to sign an affidavit saying that it was a wilful conversion and gave me a target to convert three people every year to Islam,” the complainant said.

The accused allegedly forced him to hold a gun while taking pictures of him holding it, according to the complaint. In addition, they forced him to make a 35,000 Rupee deposit into their account, Sridhar has stated.

The victim was attacked near Bhairidevarakoppa by unidentified men when he arrived in Hubballi to visit a woman he met online. Then, he was brought to KIMS Hospital. He stated that’s the reason he made the decision to file a case in Hubballi.

Pramod Mutalik, the head of the Sriram Sene, has vehemently criticised the forced conversion of the Hindu youth. He stated that the government should take proactive steps against the perpetrators of the crime. He stated that the state government has gotten the anti-conversion measure enacted in the legislature and that it should demonstrate its commitment to acting against forced conversions. Madarsas, according to Muthalik, are behind such crimes.

