For the first time in Madhya Pradesh, the state government has directed the Navratri Garba organisers to allow entry only after checking the identity cards. In some places, ‘Non-Hindus Are Not Allowed To Enter’ posters are also put up outside Garba pandals. In the last two days, 8 Muslim youths have been arrested for entering Garba pandals by hiding their identity. Muslim youths are accused of clicking pictures and making obscene comments on Hindu girls.

Following the directions of the state government, the identity cards of participants are being checked and Tilak is applied on the forehead of those allowed entry in Ujjain. Posters have been put up outside the Garba venues saying that non-Hindus are not allowed in the pandal, and volunteers are checking ID documents like driving licence, Aadhaar card etc of the participants. However, they are particularly stringent about checking the identity of single men and are allowing families to enter the venue without checking ID. In Narmadaupuram, Kesariya Garba Utsav organisers have imposed a dress code. Men can only enter in kurta-pyjamas; women can enter in saree and salwar-suit. People are not allowed to enter the venue in jeans, trousers and t-shirts. Single men are also not allowed entry. Similarly, identities of Garba participants are checked in Bhopal also.

On September 8, the Culture Minister of State, Usha Thakur said that Garba Pandal has become the medium of love Jihad. Thus, an entry in Garba Pandals will be allowed only after an ID check. She also asserted that Garba dance is a form of worship of Ma Bhagvati and non-Hindus and especially those with malicious intentions of molesting Hindu women will not be allowed to enter Garba pandals.

Usha Thakur, Minister of tourism, Madhya Pradesh announced that during Navratri festival of #Hindus, now entry will be allowed for Garaba only by looking at identity card.



Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra in a media briefing said that “Navaratri is a festival of worshipping Ma Shakti and as Culture Minister Usha Thakur said, showing Identity card will be mandatory to enter Garba pandals, to avoid any untoward incident.”

In Nana Kheda in Ujjain, participants are allowed entry only after showing ID and applying Tilak. ‘Seva Hi Sankalp Sanskritik Samiti’ has put up posters with ’Non-Hindus Not Allowed To Enter’ written on it as per a report by Dainik Bhaskar.

The team has been stationed outside the pandal at the main gate, according to committee president Bahadur Singh Rathore. Every movement is closely monitored by the team. Only once the Aadhar card or other identity card has been verified is access granted. Yes, individuals traveling with families shouldn’t encounter any issues, therefore admission is granted without inspection. The reason for doing this is to stop the molestation of girls in Garba.

In Bhopal, Collector Avinash Lavania has asked the Garba organizers to check identity cards before allowing access. If not, action will be taken against the organizers.

A Muslim youth was caught by Bajrang Dal on Thursday night in Indore’s Palsikar Colony Garba Pandal. Imran Khan is accused of making obscene comments on girls. He was handed over to the police after being beaten. He was brought to the police station by Raoji Bazar police.

On Wednesday, 7 Muslim youths were arrested by the police from the Garba pandal of Pandharinath in Indore. They were reportedly making videos of Hindu girls. The Bajrang activists requested the names and IDs of the suspected Muslim youths. The Muslim youngsters initially pretended to be Hindus and refused to even show ID; but, after further inquiry, after their genuine names were confirmed, they were handed over to the police. Under the prohibitory sections, a case was filed against Muslim youths.

In Khandwa, Kesariya Garba Mahotsav organiser Ritesh Kapoor told Dainik Bhaskar “be it, family or women, showing an ID card is mandatory to enter Garba pandal.”